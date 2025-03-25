Puerto Rico's Buscabulla Set Summer Headline Tour; Tease New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed Puerto Rican indie duo Buscabulla has announced plans for a US headline tour. Dates get underway June 19 at Miami, FL’s ZeyZey and then continue through mid-July. Highlights include stops at such vaunted venues as Chicago, IL’s Lincoln Hall (June 28), Los Angeles, CA’s The Belasco (July 3), Phoenix, AZ’s Crescent Ballroom (July 6), and Austin, TX’s Antone’s Nightclub (July 10). Details for the Brooklyn show on June 26 will be announced soon.

Ticket presales begin Wednesday, March 26 at 10 AM (local), and the general on-sale begins Friday, March 28 at 10 AM (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit buscabulla.com. Ahead of the tour, the band invites fans into the new world of their next chapter via the trailer video; stay tuned for details on their new album.

The upcoming tour follows last year’s acclaimed single, “11:11,” available now via Domino Records alongside an official music video directed by Latin Grammy Award-winner Jorge “Fish” Rodríguez (Calle 13) and streaming now on YouTube. Self-produced and mixed by 2x GRAMMY® Award-winner Rich Costey (Muse, Foo Fighters), the dynamic, merengue-infused track marked Buscabulla’s first original new song in over four years following 2020’s breakthrough debut album, Regresa. Named among NPR’s “Best Music of 2020” while being hailed by Pitchfork as “joyful and melancholic,” the album centered on Buscabulla co-founders Raquel Berrios and Luis Del Valle return to their native Puerto Rico following more than a decade of living in New York City.

Along with global critical applause, Regresa captured the attention of the one and only Bad Bunny, who invited the duo to collaborate on “Andrea,” one of the many highlights of his chart-topping, Latin Grammy Award-winning album, 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti. Now boasting more than 516M streams on Spotify alone, the track introduced Buscabulla to audiences worldwide, as did special guest performances at Bad Bunny’s blockbuster “World’s Hottest Tour” at stadiums in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the United States. The experience imbued Buscabulla with renewed ambition and revitalized creativity, the results of which first manifested itself on “11:11.” Named for Berrios’ ubiquitous angel number, the track marks the beginning of a fresh, very pointed chapter for Buscabulla.

BUSCABULLA - US TOUR 2025

JUNE

19 – Miami, FL – ZeyZey

20 – Orlando, FL – The Social

21 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Altar)

23 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

26 – Brooklyn, NY – TBA

28 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

JULY

1 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

5 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard

6 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

9 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

10 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

11 – Dallas, TX – Tulips FTW

12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

Photo Credit: Quique Cabanillas

