Poppy Releases Electric New Single 'Hard'

The song is off of her forthcoming new album, Zig, set for release on Sumerian Records on October 27th, 2023.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist, video director, and purveyor of surrealist chaos Poppy releases the last single off of her forthcoming new album, Zig, set for release on Sumerian Records on October 27th, 2023.

Titled “Hard,” the track opens with a distorted, fuzzy bassline that provides the perfect industrial-influenced backdrop for Poppy's self-reflective musings.

The song's peak sees her reaching a breaking point and dropping her calm disposition, screaming: “No spine, no right, no love, no dice – I always pay the price.” “Hard” is accompanied by a music video directed by Garrett Nicholson and Poppy, depicting Poppy performing the track with her bass guitar and visually capturing the chaotic energy of the track's bridge. 

“Hard” follows on the heels of “Knockoff,” a sinewy preview of what fans can expect from Zig, and “Motorbike,” a sensual dark pop anthem. The accompanying music videos provide more arresting, captivating visuals from an artist known for displacing norms and redefining her genre on her own terms. Since its release, Knockoff has gained over 1.6 million streams on Spotify alone. 

Originating from a dance background, the unique, multi-hyphenate performer's first steps in the creative world began with performance art video vignettes. These vignettes evolved, allowing Poppy to dig deep visually and experiment sonically to create something entirely new. After initially signing to LA's Sumerian Records, she released her album, 2020's I Disagree, to much acclaim. Disregarding labels and genres, it tallied over 100 million streams, and the song “BLOODMONEY” earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance, the first ever solo female artist nominated in the category.

Poppy's upcoming Zig is a reflection of an artist who has been in the public eye since her late teens coming into her own in her late 20's as a woman who knows what she wants and who she is. Pairing immersive, roiling electronics with candy-coated vocals, songs on Zig bubble just under the skin. At times, the music's cool lacquer gives way to Poppy's own lacerating screamed lyrics, the perfect complement to dislodging the songs' pointed pop edges.  

In support of Zig, Poppy will be holding a special album preview event on October 24th in Los Angeles. Fans can RSVP to the event HERE. The event follows Poppy's panel with Vince Lynch on the FYI Campus to discuss AI and the entertainment industry. More information below.

Last month, Poppy concluded the 17-date co-headlining GODLESS/GODDESS tour with PVRIS, performing at venues such as The Wiltern in Los Angeles and Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. In January, she will embark on the Concrete Forever Tour supporting Bad Omens in Europe, followed by her headlining Zig Tour across Europe in February. A full list of upcoming dates can be found below.

POPPY TOUR DATES

11/4 - Toluca, Mexico @ Hell and Heaven Open Air Festival

1/27 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle *

1/28 - Koln, Germany @ Palladium Cologne *

1/29 - Koln, Germany @ Palladium Cologne *

1/30 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith *

2/01 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 *

2/02 - Offenbach am Main, Germany @ Stadhalle Offenbach *

2/04 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013 *

2/05 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

2/06 - Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel *

2/08 - Dresden, Germany @ Alter Schlachthof *

2/09 - Prague, Czechia @ SaSaZu *

2/10 - Innsbruck, AT @ Congress Innsbruck *

2/11 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz *

2/14 - Manchester @ Academy Manchester 

2/15 - Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

2/16 - Liverpool @ O2 Academy Liverpool

2/18 - Bristol @ O2Academy Bristol

2/19 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

2/20 - London @ Koko

2/21 - London @ Koko

* Supporting Bad Omens

Photo Credit: Le3ay



