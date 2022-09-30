Pop Evil Releases 'Paranoid (Crash & Burn)' Single

Hard rock group Pop Evil released their single, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" today while they continue to finish their upcoming album due in early 2023 via MNRK Heavy.

Following "Eye of the Storm" which recently reached #1 at Active Rock, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" oscillates from something more melodic and rhythmic to pure aggression - that "get out of my head" scream is certainly going to resonate.

"It's about the voices in our head - we all have 'em, but do we act on them?" says frontman Leigh Kakaty. "It's a cautionary tale, about processing those voices in a positive way. It's very aggro and uptempo, and I think it speaks to the depression and anxiety a lot of us have at this stage in our lives," - listen/steam and watch a clip of the song performed live for the first time at the Louder Than Life festival.

Pop Evil teamed up with filmmaker Jensen Noen for the official music video that will be shared later, in the meantime, stream on YouTube.

The band wrapped up their North American run with Daughtry and is set to begin their UK and Europe headlining tour on November 1.

UK and Europe Headling Tour

11/01 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

11/02 - Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

11/03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/05 - London, UK @ The Dome

11/07 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/08 - Vosselaar, BE @ Biebob

11/09 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo

11/11 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle

11/12 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann

11/14 - Köln, DE @ Luxor

11/15 - Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

11/16 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

Pop Evil has massive anthems and built a new rock'n'roll institution on a foundation of showmanship, raw relatability, and hard rock hooks, both forward-thinking and timeless from frontman, Leigh Kakaty, lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser and drummer Hayley Cramer.

No matter the headline-grabbing declarations from legendary icons, lamenting the changing of the guard, the slow-burning success of Pop Evil demonstrates the hunger for hard-hitting honest music persisting worldwide.

Their 2011 album, War of Angels debuted at #8 on Billboard Top Rock Albums with three singles landing on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Top 10 including "Last Man Standing", "Monster You Made" and "Boss's Daughter." The momentum continued with their 2013 album Onyx, landing them on the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time, plus it was #9 on the Billboard Independent Albums in America and #25 on the Billboard 200.

The album included three #1 Billboard Mainstream Rock singles, "Trenches" "Deal with the Devil" and "Torn to Pieces." In 2015, the band released their album, UP, which would make its way to #1 on Billboard Independent Albums, with four Top 5 Billboard Singles such as "Ways to Get High," "Take It All," and "If Only for Now".

The hit single "Footsteps" is still one of the biggest songs to date and returned Pop Evil to Billboard's #1 spot for four weeks. Their 2018 self-titled album landed three singles on Billboard Mainstream Rock, "Waking Lions" at #1 with "Be Legendary" peaking at #2, and "A Crime to Remember" peaking at #7.

Pop Evil's recent #1 single includes "Survivor," which also topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart in late 2021, joining previous Top 10 single "Work," and #1 single "Breathe Again," from their album VERSATILE, out now via MNRK Heavy. Over the course of their career, the band has achieved four gold singles with "Torn to Pieces," and "Trenches" from Onyx, "Footsteps" from UP, and, "100 in a 55" from their debut studio album, Lipstick on the Mirror.