Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pop Evil Releases 'Paranoid (Crash & Burn)' Single

Pop Evil Releases 'Paranoid (Crash & Burn)' Single

They are currently finishing their upcoming album due in early 2023.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Hard rock group Pop Evil released their single, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" today while they continue to finish their upcoming album due in early 2023 via MNRK Heavy.

Following "Eye of the Storm" which recently reached #1 at Active Rock, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" oscillates from something more melodic and rhythmic to pure aggression - that "get out of my head" scream is certainly going to resonate.

"It's about the voices in our head - we all have 'em, but do we act on them?" says frontman Leigh Kakaty. "It's a cautionary tale, about processing those voices in a positive way. It's very aggro and uptempo, and I think it speaks to the depression and anxiety a lot of us have at this stage in our lives," - listen/steam and watch a clip of the song performed live for the first time at the Louder Than Life festival.

Pop Evil teamed up with filmmaker Jensen Noen for the official music video that will be shared later, in the meantime, stream on YouTube.

The band wrapped up their North American run with Daughtry and is set to begin their UK and Europe headlining tour on November 1.

UK and Europe Headling Tour

11/01 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

11/02 - Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

11/03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/05 - London, UK @ The Dome

11/07 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/08 - Vosselaar, BE @ Biebob

11/09 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo

11/11 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle

11/12 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann

11/14 - Köln, DE @ Luxor

11/15 - Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

11/16 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

Pop Evil has massive anthems and built a new rock'n'roll institution on a foundation of showmanship, raw relatability, and hard rock hooks, both forward-thinking and timeless from frontman, Leigh Kakaty, lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser and drummer Hayley Cramer.

No matter the headline-grabbing declarations from legendary icons, lamenting the changing of the guard, the slow-burning success of Pop Evil demonstrates the hunger for hard-hitting honest music persisting worldwide.

Their 2011 album, War of Angels debuted at #8 on Billboard Top Rock Albums with three singles landing on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Top 10 including "Last Man Standing", "Monster You Made" and "Boss's Daughter." The momentum continued with their 2013 album Onyx, landing them on the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time, plus it was #9 on the Billboard Independent Albums in America and #25 on the Billboard 200.

The album included three #1 Billboard Mainstream Rock singles, "Trenches" "Deal with the Devil" and "Torn to Pieces." In 2015, the band released their album, UP, which would make its way to #1 on Billboard Independent Albums, with four Top 5 Billboard Singles such as "Ways to Get High," "Take It All," and "If Only for Now".

The hit single "Footsteps" is still one of the biggest songs to date and returned Pop Evil to Billboard's #1 spot for four weeks. Their 2018 self-titled album landed three singles on Billboard Mainstream Rock, "Waking Lions" at #1 with "Be Legendary" peaking at #2, and "A Crime to Remember" peaking at #7.

Pop Evil's recent #1 single includes "Survivor," which also topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart in late 2021, joining previous Top 10 single "Work," and #1 single "Breathe Again," from their album VERSATILE, out now via MNRK Heavy. Over the course of their career, the band has achieved four gold singles with "Torn to Pieces," and "Trenches" from Onyx, "Footsteps" from UP, and, "100 in a 55" from their debut studio album, Lipstick on the Mirror.

TodayTix


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music VideoVIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music Video
September 29, 2022

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' join together in perfect harmony with the release of their music video, “If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again” from their three-album set, ‘Golden Classics.' Watch the new music video now!
The B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell TourThe B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell Tour
September 29, 2022

The B-52s have returned to the road one last time. Tonight, the iconic group will kick off their farewell tour at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The North American farewell tour will visit 11 cities across the U.S. and will run through November 11, climaxing at Atlanta’s legendary Fox Theatre.
Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022
September 29, 2022

Mr. Sun, the 10th studio album from ACM, CMA and GRAMMY Award-winning band Little Big Town officially debuts as the Top Country Album by a group in 2022 in addition to taking the No. 1 spot as Current Country Album in pure album sales. The album also marks the band’s seventh debut in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.
Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'
September 29, 2022

Produced by EASYFUNN (Charli XCX), the track is a sonic explosion of apocalyptic beats, distorted undulating synths and Bree’s menacing spitfire vocals, and instantly transports you from the grimy underground raves of East London to the fierceness of New York’s ballroom scene, via the luxe catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.
Jordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman AuditoriumJordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman Auditorium
September 29, 2022

Jordan Davis wrapped his headlining dates at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium last night, playing to a packed house of fans and industry during two back-to-back sold-out shows on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. The shows marked the chart-topping singer/songwriter’s first headlining dates at the famed venue.