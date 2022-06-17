Pollyanna Releases New Album 'Slime'

The wait is over for Slime, the highly anticiapated new album from NJ punk band Pollyanna. Slime is raw and engaging from start to finish, and has captured the attention of PAPER, Ones To Watch, them., Consequence, and more. The album is out now via I Surrender Records. Pollyanna has also shared a new music video for their song "Pixie."

On the new album, vocalist Jill Beckett (she/they) shares: "This album goes through many highs and lows but the main story is about getting out of an abusive experience with someone else and what the aftermath of that is like. The record is brutally honest, angry, abrasive, painful, and hopeful. It really talks a lot about finding acceptance in how fed the world is, and that all we can do is move forward and look at what's in front of us."

Pollyanna will be celebrating the release of their new album with a hometown album release show on Friday, July 8 at House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. Fans can also look forward to seeing new songs live as Pollyanna hits the road with Forever Came Calling later this year. For a full list of shows, please see below or visit here.

Pollyanna is a four piece band from New Jersey composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Jill Beckett, percussionist Daniel McCool, bassist Brandon Bolton, and guitarist Jack Rose. With sounds of power-pop, loud rock, bubble grunge, and punk influences, their name is directly derived from the dictionary definition, "to be unreasonably or illogically optimistic" - perfectly describing front-person Jill Beckett's 'stuck in 2017' incredibly optimistic attitude.

After meeting in the first grade, Dan and Jill started the band at just 13 years old, eager to create and play music that would reach audiences beyond the confines of Jill's open garage doors. Brandon made them a trio in early 2019, bringing 90's femme punk influence to the group. At the start of 2021, Jack completed the bands' lineup, adding his elemental stabby guitars and love for shoegaze and metal into the mix.

After completing almost 5 tours around the east coast and the midwest, Pollyanna has won over a following in the New Jersey music scene along with cities in the tri-state and beyond. They plan on leaving a unique mark in the music industry.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

7/8 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents **Album Release Show**

9/8 - Odessa, TX @ Cactus House

9/9 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

9/10 - Dallas, TX @ TBA

9/12 - Nashville, TN @ The End

9/14 - Charlotte, NC @ Skylark Social Club

9/15 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

9/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Grape Room

9/17 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

9/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland

9/19 - Cambridge, MA @ Upper Middle East

9/21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

9/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

9/23 - Detroit, MI @ Crofoot

9/24 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

9/27 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

9/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

9/30 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/1 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction