Pixies to Play Special 2025 North American Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering band of the late 80s alt/rock movement, Pixies has announced its 2025 North American Tour set to launch on June 13, 2025, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The tour is in support of Pixies’ new album, The Night The Zombies Came, released on Friday, October 25, via BMG, and will see the band - Black Francis/guitar, vocals; Joey Santiago/guitar; David Lovering/drums, and new bassist, Emma Richardson - performing two different sets over two consecutive nights in 12 U.S. and two Canadian cities — the entire Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde albums on night one, and on night two, classics from the band's deep catalog, plus songs from the new album. Support across all shows will come from Kurt Vile + The Violators. The full itinerary is below. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, November 1 at 10AM local HERE.

Produced by Gil Norton (who also produced Pixies’ Platinum-selling Doolittle), Bossanova was released in 1990 and featured the singles “Allison” (a tribute to jazz and blues pianist Mose Allison), “Dig for Fire,” and “Velouria,” that reached #4 on Billboard’s Alternative chart). Bossanova showed a less primal side to the band, with surf and space rock rising to the fore. Lyrically, Black Francis is even more cryptic with recurring sci-fi theme running throughout, which in turn influenced Vaughn Oliver’s classic planet design for the cover.

Pixies’ 1991 album, Trompe Le Monde, bookended a golden run of landmarked records. Translated from French to mean “fool the world,” Trompe Le Monde showed the band still restless to push their sound forward. Recorded between Burbank, Paris, and London with producer Gil Norton again at the controls, Pixies' fourth album is arguably their most playful, with Black Francis’ lyrics on UFOs and conspiracy theories keeping things weird while power pop creeps in to amplify the space rock established on predecessor Bossanova.

Featuring the singles “Planet of Sound,” “Alec Eiffel,” “Letter to Memphis,” and a flawless cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On,” Trompe Le Monde goes full throttle with 15 tracks coming in a quickfire 40-minute salvo. Receiving critical praise at the time and being supported by a massive tour that included playing stadiums with U2, it also proved to be the end of act one for the band, with them taking over a decade before returning to the stage together. A brilliant record, Trompe Le Monde sounds just as fresh as it did 32 years ago.

The itinerary for Pixies’ 2025 North American “Residency Tour” is as follows:

JUNE 2025

13-14 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

16-17 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

20-21 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

23-24 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

26-27 Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC

JULY 2025

8-9 MTELUS, Montreal, QC

15-16 Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

18-19 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

22-23 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

25-26 The Anthem, Washington, DC

28-29 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

31 Palace Theatre, St. Paul, MN

AUGUST 2025

1 Palace Theatre, St. Paul, MN

Photo Credit: Liam Maxwell

Comments