Pippa Scott Drops New Single 'What If'

Their single "What If?" embraces self-prioritization and surrendering control.

Aug. 14, 2023

Pippa Scott, Is a captivating singer-songwriter that effortlessly blends genres to create an immersive music experience. Her unique sound fuses pop, R&B, and soul, drawing inspiration from her personal journey and mental health battles. Her profound lyrics explore self-discovery, empowerment, and self-love.

Recognized at 16 on the BBC show "A Star For A Night," Pippa pursued her passion, studying at The University of Manchester and training at Broadway's "Circle in the Square Theatre School." She also honed her classical singing skills with esteemed Opera singer Leah Field in Vancouver, now refining her abilities with renowned Chelsea Laing.

Partnering with Chersea, Pippa delves into the complexities of self-love through their songs. Their collaboration seamlessly blends Pippa's soulful vocals with Chersea's innovative production, resulting in captivating music. Their single "What If?" embraces self-prioritization and surrendering control.

As her career soars, Pippa's partnership with Chersea remains integral to her creative journey, crafting music that resonates deeply with listeners. With unwavering passion, undeniable talent, and heartfelt lyrics, Pippa leaves a lasting impact on the music industry and her fans.

"The single is one that I think many can relate to. The heartbreaking reality of loving someone who for various reasons isn’t able to show up for you the way you desire. The first part of the single is the mistake many of us make where we turn ourselves into pretzels trying to have the love fully realized only to be disappointed repeatedly. By the end of the song there is hope and a shift to a realization that the power instead lies within and in choosing to prioritize and love ourselves. The art of surrender -letting go of control which is just an illusion anyway." - Pippa Scott.



