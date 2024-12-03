Pierce The Veil Details 'I Can't Hear You Tour' World Tour 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego’s Pierce The Veil is gearing up to take center stage with the announcement of a highly anticipated global headline run with their “I Can’t Hear You Tour.” Covering 46 dates across North America, Europe, and Latin America, this tour marks a bold new milestone for the band, following their standout summer as main support for blink-182 on the “One More Time” tour.

The Live Nation produced run, which kicks off with its North American leg on May 13, will mark the band’s biggest headline tour to date and will include stops at renowned venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA; OVO Arena Wembley in London, England; and Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil.

The tour will feature an exciting lineup of support acts across its various legs. In North America, fans can look forward to Sleeping With Sirens as direct support, with Beach Weather and Daisy Grenade joining on select dates. In Europe, the stage will heat up with support from Cavetown, Hot Mulligan, and Crawlers. Support for the Latin American leg will be announced soon.

Throughout the “I Can't Hear You Tour” Pierce the Veil will not only be playing songs off their most recent chart-topping album, 2023’s Jaws of Life, but also tracks from across the band’s five studio releases, taking fans back to the early days of A Flair for the Dramatic through 2010’s Billboard-charting Selfish Machines, Collide with the Sky which featured “King For A Day, and the raw intensity of Misadventures. Whether you’re a longtime listener or new to Pierce The Veil, the setlist promises a journey from their evolution of their post-hardcore sound to a band that delivers a #1 radio hit, showcasing the same high-energy performances and emotional depth that have cemented them as icons of the genre.

Pierce the Veil say: We’re thrilled to announce the I CAN’T HEAR YOU WORLD TOUR. Nearly two decades in the making, this tour is a monument to everything we’ve built with our fans. These shows will honor our roots, spanning all five albums and the music that brought us here. We’re bringing to life the songs you’ve been waiting to hear in some of the most iconic venues in the world, including Madison Square Garden, The Forum, Red Rocks, and Wembley Arena. This will be our largest, loudest, and most unforgettable tour yet. PTV fans, it’s time to raise our voices like never before. Can you hear us now?

﻿General onsale for tickets begins Friday, December 6th at 10 AM local time and varies by city; check local listings at PierceTheVeil.net for more information. Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Tuesday, December 3 starting at 10AM local, including an artist presale that runs Wednesday, December 4 at 10AM local to Friday, December 6 to 9AM local.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

5.13.25 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *%

5.15.25 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL *%

5.16.25 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta GA *%

5.17.25 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL ^%^

5.19.25 - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA *%

5.20.25 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY *%

5.24.25 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA *%

5.25.25 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA *

5.27.25 - Place Bell - Laval, QC *

5.28.25 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

5.30.25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

6.01.25 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI *

6.03.25 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

6.04.25 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN *

6.06.25 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN *

6.07.25 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL *

6.08.25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO *#

6.11.25 - Moody Center - Austin, TX *#

6.12.25 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX *#

6.13.25 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX *#

6.15.25 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ *#

6.17.25 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM *#

6.19.25 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO *#

6.20.25 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT *#

6.22.25 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA *#

6.23.25 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA *#

6.25.25 - Toyota Pavilion at Concord - Concord, CA *#

6.27.25 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *#

6.29.25 - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Las Vegas, NV *#

* w/ Sleeping With Sirens

% w/ Daisy Grenade

# w/ Beach Weather

^ not a Live Nation Date

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

9.20.25 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE

9.23.25 - OVO Arena Wembley - London, UK

9.25.25 - Co-op Live - Manchester, UK

9.26.25 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

9.27.25 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK

9.29.25 - Afas Live - Amsterdam, NL

10.02.25 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Dusseldorf, DE

10.03.25 - Zenith - Munich, DE

10.04.25 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, BE

LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

11.28.25 - Showcenter - Monterrey, MX

11.30.25 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, MX

12.02.25 - Guanamor Studio - Guadalajara, MX

12.05.25 - Royal Center - Bogota, CO

12.07.25 - CCA - Lima, PE

12.10.25 - Teatro Caupolicán - Santiago, CL

12.12.25 - C Art Media - Buenos Aires, AR

12.14.25 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, BR

12.16.25 - Espaço Unimed - São Paulo, BR

About Pierce the Veil

The San Diego-based, platinum-selling Pierce the Veil is guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado. Rolling Stone aptly described the band as “hyperactive, progressive post-hardcore,” a label fully realized with their 5th studio album The Jaws Of Life. Released in 2023 to worldwide acclaim via long-time label Fearless Records, the LP debuted at #14 on the Billboard Top 200, #2 on the Alternative Chart, and claimed the #1 spot on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart. The LP’s lead single “Emergency Contact” became the band’s first #1 single at Alternative Radio. Combined with other standout tracks from The Jaws of Life - “Pass The Nirvana,” “Even When I'm Not with You” and "12 Fractures (feat. Chloe Moriondo)” - the record’s singles have amassed over 140 million streams to date. After sell out tours with I Prevail and The Used, the band hit the road as the direct support for blink-182 on the “One More Time” tour in the Fall of 2024. They also shared their take on Radiohead’s classic song “Karma Police.”

Pierce the Veil’s evolution has been nothing short of remarkable, and the band credits their unwavering connection with their fans as the throughline from day one to today. “No matter where the band performs, fans will show up,” wrote Loudwire. “When you see Pierce The Veil live, you’ll understand why.” This bond, built on authenticity and a shared sense of catharsis, has not only fueled their creativity but also solidified their place as one of the most influential acts in modern post-hardcore. Whether through the raw vulnerability of their lyrics, their electrifying live performances, or their fearless experimentation with sound, Pierce the Veil continues to push boundaries while staying true to the spirit that first resonated with fans. Fuentes says, “Our fans make us feel proud to be in this band. The Pierce The Veil culture is radiant and unlike any other out there. They’re loud, creative, and bold in their self-expression. The only way to fully understand our band is to see us live and be in the presence of the crowd and their passion. They are truly a force to be reckoned with.”

This devotion has been echoed with each album release. Pierce the Veil’s 2007 debut, A Flair for the Dramatic, built early buzz that skyrocketed anticipation for their sophomore album. Released in 2010, Selfish Machines topped Billboard’s Heatseekers chart, solidifying their reputation as a rising force. Two years later, Collide with the Sky pushed boundaries further and the LP's platinum-certified hit “King for a Day”—buoyed by its viral resurgence on TikTok—reached #1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Streaming Chart a decade after its release. By 2016, Pierce the Veil had fully embraced arena rock stardom with Misadventures, a chart-topping album that debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock, Alternative, and Hard Rock Albums charts.

In 2025 Pierce The Veil will take center stage with their highly anticipated “I Can’t Hear You Tour” - a global headline run covering 46 dates across North America, Europe, and Latin America, marking a bold new milestone for the band. The Live Nation produced run will mark the band’s biggest headline tour to date and will include stops at renowned venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA; OVO Arena Wembley in London, England; and Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil.

Photo credit: Anthony Tran

