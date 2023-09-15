Picture This Release 'Leftover Love'

Following the release, the band will be going on the road for their headline tour in October.  

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Stadium selling Irish pop-rockers Picture This release their latest single, "Leftover Love" today. 

Renowned for their compelling narratives and emotive melodies, the band address the overwhelming sensation of love and loss. Inspired by the poignant phrase, “Grief is just leftover love”, this track navigates the intricate labyrinth of loss. It encapsulates the distressing truth of having abundant love left in our hearts, even when the subject of that love is no longer present in our lives. 

The band said: “The myriad of emotions that surge when we lose someone can be paralyzing. Whether that's due to a loved one's passing, the culmination of a romantic relationship, or other life-altering events – each represents a version of grief, a manifestation of this 'leftover love’. We want to help listeners articulate and wade through these convoluted feelings, and to emphasize the awe-inspiring resilience innate to human nature," they share. 

With "Leftover Love", Picture This delivers an evocative anthem for all those grappling with the weight of unexpressed emotions, emphasizing that while the journey may be challenging, love remains the enduring guidepost. 

Dates are: 

11 Oct -    Bristol  O2 Academy 1 

13 Oct -   Glasgow Academy 

14 Oct - Birmingham O2 Institute 1 

17 Oct -   Manchester Academy 1 

19 Oct -   Belfast SSE Arena 

20 Oct -   Belfast SSE Arena 

21 Oct -  Killarney Gleneagle INEC Arena 

22 Oct -  Kiillarney Gleneagle INEC Arena 

25 Oct -  Dublin 3Arena 

26 Oct -  Dublin 3Arena 

28 Oct -  Eventim Apollo 

For further information, please visit: https://www.picturethismusic.com/ 

Representing music’s biggest global underdog story, Picture This have unassumingly captivated listeners in every corner of the world. The band have amassed more than 400 million streams, sold out stadiums including a five-night stand at Dublin’s 3Arena, headlining Electric Picnic’s Main Stage and inspiring praise from Billboard, ThisSongIsSick, and many more.   

Emerging from Ireland with a cinematic pop rock style of their own, the band’s 2017 self-tilted full-length debut album kicked off a history-making run. In Ireland, it went triple-platinum, clinched #1 on Ireland’s Overall Chart for four weeks, and topped the Streaming Chart for seven weeks. Since then, Picture This have released albums Mdrn Lv in 2019 and Life in Colour in 2021, both reaching #1 on the Irish charts.



