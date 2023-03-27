Phabo Drops New Studio Version of 'Scorpio Moon'

Gearing up for his full-length album dropping later this year, Los Angeles-based R&B singer-songwriter Phabo today shares a brand new studio version of "Scorpio Moon" available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Written and co-produced by Phabo with Louie Lastic (GoldLink, Kehlani, Masego), "Scorpio Moon" debuted last year on influential global platform COLORS with Phabo's captivating performance earning raves as well as more than 2 million streams on Spotify alone.

Fully immersed in a renewed sense of self-assurance, ambition and purpose, "Scorpio Moon" marks another standout ballad from a naturally gifted multi-dimensional creative at his most comfortable and potent.

"Scorpio Moon is a song that playfully mirrors the way in which people use Zodiac signs to avoid accountability for the chaos they've caused," says Phabo about the inspiration behind the song.

"I wanted it to feel as if I had just been given the floor in couples therapy, and to feel as though it was my partner's first time hearing me divulge these emotions. Those with Scorpio moons are said to have a propensity to seek revenge as well as the innate ability to sense when they've been wronged. This song is my brave attempt to make things right."

Hailed as an "indie luminary" and "R&B's new North Star" (Noisey/Vice), the singer-songwriter Phabo is modernizing the best parts of what we know as R&B. In July 2021, the Los Angeles-based artist issued his debut album, Soulquarius, via the influential radio show and indie record label Soulection Records known for their work championing and ushering in the new generation of R&B talent.

Laced with notable guest appearances from Alex Vaughn, Destin Conrad, Rexx Life Raj and Mntra set against inimitable production work by LosHendrix (SZA, Giveon, Childish Gambino) and Louie Lastic (Goldlink, Masego, Kali Uchis), Phabo bares his soul on Soulquarius as he sings of love, lust, musings, heartbreak, and passion.

The record is an intoxicating experience that captures a West Coast ethos harking back to the pioneers of classic soul and R&B from artists like D'Angelo, Erykah Badu, and Jahiem drawing influences from the rotating collective of experimental Black music artists in the late 90's and early 00's while also incorporating sounds from contemporary R&B.

In support of the record, Phabo embarked on his first ever 15-date headlining tour, which was supported by LAYA and sold out shows in key markets including DC, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, LA and London.

Gearing up for the release of his upcoming full-length album due out later this year, Phabo's latest sun-soaked offering "Out of Touch" tapped London R&B artist Shaé Universe, collecting well over 400K streams and further critical attention from heavy-weights Rolling Stone, UPROXX, BET, Clash Magazine, Wonderland, REVOLT, Rated R&B, and more.

