Peter Bjorn and John to Return to the US with ‘Writer’s Block’ Tour in May

Acclaimed Swedish indie-pop band Peter Bjorn and John are bringing their iconic Writer’s Block album back to life on a highly anticipated U.S. tour in May 2025. This marks the band’s first stateside shows in six years and commemorates the 19th anniversary of their breakthrough LP, originally released in 2006. The announcement follows news of the band’s appearance at this year’s Just Live Heaven Festival in Pasadena, CA on May 10th where they’ll be playing alongside Vampire Weekend, Rilo Kiley, Bloc Party and TV on the Radio.

Writer’s Block is widely regarded as one of the most influential albums of the mid-2000s. The LP was one of Pitchfork’s “Best New Music” picks and had The Guardian calling it “A delight, from start to finish.” The album’s single “Young Folks,” featuring Victoria Bergsman, became an era-defining anthem, earning widespread and long-lasting acclaim. The song’s infectious whistling has been spotlighted in numerous cultural discussions and earlier this year The New York Times featured “Young Folks” in their “In Praise of Whistling in Pop Music” newsletter and playlist “The Amplifier.” In addition, the song was featured prominently in two of the period's biggest TV shows – Gossip Girl and How I Met Your Mother.

Furthermore, several album tracks caught the ear of some very well-known rappers. Kanye West rapped over “Young Folks” for his 2007 mixtape Can’t Tell Me Nothing, and in 2009 Drake sampled “Let’s Call It Off” on his track of the same name and Azealia Banks rapped over “The Chills,” retitling the track “The Chill$.”

This milestone tour offers fans a chance to relive Writer’s Block in its entirety, along with other beloved hits from Peter Bjorn and John’s extensive discography. The band’s innovative approach to songwriting and their knack for crafting timeless melodies have solidified their place as indie pop pioneers, and this tour promises to celebrate their enduring legacy. Confirmed dates are below.

Tour Dates

09 May: San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10 May: Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

13 May: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

14 May: Denver, CO @ Bluebird

16 May: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

17 May: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

19 May: Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

21 May: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

22 May: Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

23 May: Washington DC @ Black Cat

Photo credit: Johan Bergmark

