Persher (Blawan x Pariah) Share New Single 'World Sandwiches 2'

Following the recent announcement of their new debut release as Persher, Man With The Magic Soap out October 21st, acclaimed producers Arthur Cayzer (Pariah) and Jamie Roberts (Blawan) have shared the project's noxious second single "World Sandwiches 2".

Channeling the ingenuity and abandon of both artists solo projects into an exploration of heavier sonics, "World Sandwiches 2" chains Persher's corrosive electronics to a churning rhythm, blistering distortion and Blawan's caustic howl rippling beneath the surface before the erupting into crushing waves of sound.

Balancing ferocious immediacy with meticulous sound design, Man With The Magic Soap exudes the unchained energy and physicality of a live band despite its studio roots. The band elaborates: "Whilst making the record we tried hard to avoid thinking about how a band, playing in a room, might achieve a certain sound. And instead we used the instruments as source material in an attempt to produce new and interesting sounds that aren't heard often in this type of music."

Using an amalgam of acoustic instruments and electronic equipment the duo warped original source material into bristling hooks and corrosive atmospheres, carving out an astonishingly heavy and unique sonic palette to inaugurate the project. Much like labelmates The Body's I Have Fought Against It, But I Can't Any Longer, the resulting music exists in a kind of uncanny valley; both producers' contributions metamorphosed into a document of a performance that never happened.

Man With The Magic Soap will be released October 21st as a limited-edition CD (with digital download) as part of Thrill Jockey Records' 30th anniversary limited release series, other artists in the series include The Soft Pink Truth, Douglas McCombs, Sam Prekop & John McEntire, The Body & OAA and more.

A small edition will come with a printed comic book featuring suitably psychedelic and absurdist illustrations by acclaimed illustrator George Addy. Comic editions will be available primarily from Thrill Jockey mail-order and Bandcamp.