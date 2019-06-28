Patternist Signs To InVogue Records, Debut Album Out September 6
Pacific Northwest based Patternist have signed with InVogue Records. Patternist is fronted by Gabe Mouer and is a blend of rhythmic synths, heart-thumping percussion, lush arrangements with Gabe's wistful lyrics.
Listen to new song below!
The band's debut album "I Don't Know What I'm Doing Here" hits stores on September 6, 2019 via InVogue Records. You can pre-order the new album here: https://orcd.co/patternist-bikes.
"From the moment I discovered Patternist on Spotify I was an instant fan. I'm really excited to be working with Gabe on the release of the new album. I've listened to it daily since he sent it over and it truly is a special album that you do not get bored with even after hundreds of listens." says InVogue Records owner Nick Moore.
Catch Patternist on Tour:
June 30 - Seattle, WA @ Skylark Cafe & Club
July 1 - Portland, OR @ American Legion Post 134
July 3 - Bakersfield, CA @ The Underground at Jerry's PIzza
July 7 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
July 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
July 10 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
July 11 - Austin, TX @ Dirty Dog Bar
July 13 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins
July 14 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vaguard
July 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
July 17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Legend's Bar & Venue
July 18 - Nashville, TN @ Rocketown