Photos: Inside New York's 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with Darren Criss, Reneé Rapp, & More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Friday, December 12, the stars hit the stage for the fifth stop of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York. Check out photos from the event below.

Z100’s Jingle Ball 2025 featured performances by Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, Laufey, Alex Warren, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jessie Murph, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Ravyn Lenae, Zara Larsson, and a sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS. Celebrity presenters at the event included Tony Award winner Darren Criss, who is currently back on Broadway in Maybe Happy Ending.

In celebration of the event GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist Zara Larsson lit up the Empire State Building on December 11. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special airing December 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Every year, Z100’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year’s official charity is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation – $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

Z100’s Jingle Ball 2025 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, the season’s biggest annual holiday music event that captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists in Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; and Miami.



Zara Larsson (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Zara Larsson (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Reneé Rapp (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Reneé Rapp (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Ravyn Lenae (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Ravyn Lenae (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

(Photo by Mariel Tyler for iHeartRadio)

(Photo by Todd Owyoung)

(Photo by Todd Owyoung)

Darren Criss (Photo by Todd Owyoung)

(Photo by The Tyler Twins)

(Photo by Todd Owyoung)

Darren Criss (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

(Photo by Todd Owyoung)

Nelly (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Nelly (Photo by Todd Owyoung)

Myles Smith (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Myles Smith (Photo by Todd Owyoung)

Monsta X (Photo by Todd Owyoung)

Monsta X (Photo by Todd Owyoung)

Laufey (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Laufey (Photo by Todd Owyoung)

Kevin Woo (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Kevin Woo (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Jessie Murph (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Jessie Murph (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Jessie Murph (Photo by Todd Owyoung)

Jessie Murph (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Ed SHeeran (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Ed SHeeran (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Ed SHeeran (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Conan Gray (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Conan Gray (Photo by The Tyler Twins)

Alex Winter (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)