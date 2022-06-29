Patrick Holland & Tops' Jane Penny Share New Single

Montreal-based artist, producer, engineer and remixer Patrick Holland will release his self-produced debut album, You're The Boss, on July 29th via Sinderlyn, and today he shares another single to preview the record.

Featuring Holland's bandmate, TOPS' Jane Penny, "Losing Touch" finds Holland vulnerable and grappling with self-doubt over a catchy and up-beat melody with a slick bassline.

"This is the most embarrassing song I've written," explains Holland. "Self satire in the front, with a backdrop of sincerity. After trying and failing to hit the high notes in the chorus on my own, I was saved by Jane taking over for the lead hook. I'm losing touch."

Listen to the song and watch the video from Erin O'Connor, the director behind the videos for both of Holland's previous album singles.

Patrick Holland has been known in the past for his electronic releases under aliases such as Project Pablo and Jump Source, as well as his production and remix work for artists such as TOPS, Cut Copy, Jacques Greene, Homeshake, and more.

Now with You're The Boss, Holland is re-introducing himself and making his first foray into guitar-driven indie pop. Written and recorded in tandem, You're The Boss finds Holland self-producing, playing almost every instrument on the record, as well as singing and writing his own lyrics for the first time. Though it's full of firsts, You're The Boss sounds like the work of an indie artist decades into their career.

Watch the new music video here: