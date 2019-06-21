Parson James Returns With Powerful New Song 'Minute' Out Now

Southern soul-pop singer Parson James returns today with the release of his new single, "Minute," his first release as an independent artist. Co-written with Kam Alexander and produced by Carson Thatcher, "Minute" is equal parts emotional ballad and fiery, up-tempo summer banger. Listen to "Minute" HERE.



Speaking about the new song, Parson reveals, "I was inspired to write this song at a time in my life where my well was completely dry. Creatively, personally and spiritually. I spent a lot of the last few years allowing my empathetic nature to take the reins of every part of my life and this ultimately led to me constantly making time for others and not enough time for myself." He continues, "'Minute' is a song that serves as a reminder that it is okay to be selfish at times, it is important to care for yourself in order to be the best version for any and everything life throws at you. It's easy to forget it but sometimes you just have to give yourself a chance to step back, breathe and do something that serves you and your well-being. I think that's something we all feel and need to be reminded of here and there."



On his journey to releasing music independently, Parson explains, "'Minute' is the first single that I've released in nearly 2 years, and the first that I've released on my own terms independently... " He concludes "I took a step back and analyzed my situation, and put the focus completely on me and what I wanted to say." Read his full statement HERE.



Fully involved in all aspects of the creative, Parson also had a hand in the poignant artwork for the new single, designed Tony Devony & Clyde Munroe. "Tony is a brilliant artist here in Downtown LA & I had the idea to take one of his canvases & just write the lyrics to minute down repeatedly until I filled the whole thing up. I wanted him to add his art on top of it after I did this & I wanted the sentiment to reflect the blood sweat & tears I have and always will put into the work that I love so much," Parson divulges.



"Minute" is Parson's first original song since 2018's "Only You," which Billboard hailed as "a vulnerable cut that sees him laying down his soul-drenched vocals across a much more organic and instrumental, bluesy piano-driven production," with NYLON declaring "Parson James is out in full force."Watch the Dano Cerny-directed (The Chainsmokers, Bishop Briggs) video for "Only You" HERE, featuring Kupono Aweau (who toured with Madonna on her Rebel Hearts tour) and transfemme musician/actress/designer/model Neon. The video was choreographed by Lindsay Blafarb of Lindsay and Craig fame.



Parson James first gained notoriety in 2015, with the release of KYGO's hit single, "Stole The Show," a song which James wrote. Not only did this song affirm his place in the mainstream arena as talented vocalist, but it proves he's one of the most promising and immediate young songwriters in recent memory. To date, the song has amassed over a billion streams globally, with the video racking up nearly 320 million views on YouTube. "Stole The Show" peaked at #6 on the Global chart, and reached #12 on the US chart at Spotify, appearing in the Top 50 in over 40 countries on Spotify.

Watch the video for "Stole The Show" HERE. The whirlwind continued, with 2016 really becoming a breakout year for Parson James, following the release of his debut THE TEMPLE EP, which entered the Top 10 of the official iTunes pop charts. Touted as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, based on their listeners' streaming habits and the official Viral Charts he made his late night television debut on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, performing the EP's title track, "Temple" alongside the LGBT Lavender Light Choir. James also made his morning show debut, appearing on NBC's Today Show, performing a stirring rendition of his infectious single, "Sad Song" for hosts Kathie Lee and Hoda, as Elvis Duran's Artist of the Month. Click HERE to watch.



Stay tuned for more music and announcements from Parson James, coming soon.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You