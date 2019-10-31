PUP Celebrates Halloween with 'See You At Your Funeral' Music Video

Today, PUP invite you to join them as they catch up on the latest episode of Growing Up Ghouls in the new video for "See You At Your Funeral" from director Joe Stakun, just in time for Halloween. With the Falls Apart Tour having shredded through North America already, the band will head over seas next month before returning for another rip through the US and Canada in 2020. Full tour dates can be found below.

Formed in Toronto five years ago, PUP - comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladowski - quickly became favorites of the punk scene with their first two, critically-beloved albums, winning accolades everywhere from the New York Times to Pitchfork, from NPR and Rolling Stone, and more. Now, with their Polaris Music Prize Shortlisted LP, Morbid Stuff, PUP have grown up and doubled down on everything that made you love their first two records. It's gang's-all-here vocals, guitarmonies, and lyrics about death. Lots of them. Fitting to their ethos, their new album takes the dichotomy of fun and emotional wreckage in their songs and teeters between gleeful chaos and bleak oblivion while wielding some of the best choruses the band has ever written. It's the most insightful, sweetest, funniest, sickest, angriest, saddest and most inescapably desperate collection of songs they've recorded to date. If their self-titled record was the fuse and The Dream Is Over was the bomb going off, Morbid Stuff is your family sifting through the rubble, only to find you giggling while you bleed to death.

FALLS APART TOUR:

Nov 6 - Amsterdam, NE - Melkweg Oz !

Nov 7 - Cologne, DE - Luxor !

Nov 9 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen ! **SOLD OUT**

Nov 10 - Hamburg, DE - Knust !

Nov 11 - Berlin, DE - Bi Nuu !

Nov 13 - Vienna, AT - Chelsea !

Nov 14 - Munich, DE - Backstage Halle !

Nov 15 - Milan, IT - Arci Ohibo !

Nov 17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix !

Nov 18 - Paris, FR - Trabendo !

Nov 20 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom #

Nov 21 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom $ **SOLD OUT**

Nov 22 - Bristol, UK - SWX $

Nov 23 - Birmingham, UK - Academy 2 $ **SOLD OUT**

Nov 25 - Leeds, UK - Stylus $

Nov 26 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage $ **SOLD OUT**

Nov 28 - Newcastle, UK - The Riverside $

Nov 29 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2 $ **SOLD OUT**

Nov 30 - Southampton, UK - The Loft $ **SOLD OUT**

FULL BLOWN MELTDOWN TOUR:

Feb 20 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue %

Feb 21 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall Babeville %

Feb 22 - Oshawa, ON - The Music Hall Concert Theatre %

Feb 25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

Feb 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater ^

Feb 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ~

Feb 29 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall ~

Mar 1 - Austin, TX - Emo's ~

Mar 2 - Oklahoma, OK - Tower Theatre ^

Mar 4 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room ^

Mar 5 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater ^

Mar 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex ^

Mar 8 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple ^

Mar 9 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater ^

Mar 10 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

Mar 11 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall ^

Mar 13 - Sacramento, CA - Aces Of Spades ^

Mar 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom ^

! - w. Support from Sløtface

# - w. Support from Nervus & Kermes

$ - w. Support from Sløtface and Fresh

% - w. Support from Drew Thomson Foundation & Casper Skulls

^ - w. Support from Screaming Females & Drew Thomson Foundation

~ - w. Support from Drew Thomson Foundation

PHOTO CREDIT: Vanessa Heins





