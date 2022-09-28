Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PLASMAS Return With New Single 'What You Do To Me'

PLASMAS Return With New Single 'What You Do To Me'

Their new album will be released on October 21.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Dundonian indie-pop hopes - PLASMAS - are pleased to release their new single: "What You Do To Me" (out 28 September).

Following in the trajectory of "Notice" and "See It Through", the band's stellar recent singles all light the way towards the much-anticipated debut EP: 'A Summer's Day Can Break Your Heart', which is confirmed for release on 21 October 2022.

Sounding like the Jesus & Mary Chain discovering ecstasy for the first time, "What You Do To Me" is a fuzzy, feel-good indie anthem that nods to shoegaze greats past while shooting for the moon on a synth-powered rocket.

But of course every trip has its comedown; scratch beneath its sunny-side up aesthetic, and you'll find a confessional pop song of the most profound kind. Opening-up about that feeling of inner conflict that will resonate with anyone who's experienced the pressures of coming out for the first time, singer Ross McQueen explains the meaning and mixed feelings that came to form "What You Do To Me":

"This is pretty hard for me to talk about, but I wrote this song about having feelings for another guy, and not knowing how to deal with it. It's about the guilt that came with it and being unsure where I fit in amongst society. I had always considered myself straight and didn't really feel like I could exist in any LGBTQ+ spaces. I felt like an imposter. I just remember being so confused, there was this social commentary screaming "be yourself" and "be open about your sexuality" all over the place and I just thought, "what if I can never be like that?". I felt envious of those who were open about it, who were so clear about who they were whilst I had absolutely no idea how to even process these feelings."

Of writing the song, Ross adds:

"The song is mostly written as a back and forth between society's narrative and my anxiety around that. It's amazing that everyone is pushed to be themselves nowadays, especially with sexuality, but I also found it super intimidating, like, "where do I fit into all this?". I still don't know the answer, but I've come to realise that sexuality is a very personal and complex matter and I've decided to stop putting pressure on myself to figure it out. I also want others to know that there's a space for you even if you're unsure, or even if you don't feel comfortable wearing it on your sleeve, it's still valid and it's still important you are true to yourself. Don't do what everyone else is doing just for the sake of it, if it doesn't feel right for you then don't do it."

Produced by Guy Galactic, who also produced the band's previous singles "See It Through" and "Notice", all three tracks will appear on an upcoming EP made with the producer entitled: 'A Summer's Day Can Break Your Heart', alongside two unheard tracks: "Happiness" and "Stay Where You Are".

More About the PLASMAS

PLASMAS are Ross McQueen (vocals, rhythm guitar), Conor McBay (lead guitar, vocals), Rory Strathie (synth), James Swan (bass) and Sam Walker (drums).

After making their mark as a promising new voice on the Scottish music scene before the pandemic ground the live circuit to a halt, the band released earlier single 'Look & See' during the first lockdown.

With a few more tracks under their belts, including guitar-fuelled banger "Always" (which featured on Spotify's 'Hot New Bands' and 'Lo-Fi Indie' playlists) and Clash Magazine-backed "Is It Everything You Want?", the band have received airplay on BBC Introducing Scotland and Amazing Radio and gained support from Fred Perry Subculture, Tenement TV and The Skinny amongst others.

Since the revival of touring, the five-piece have played a SOLD OUT headline show in Dundee, plus packed-out shows alongside Australian indie-rockers PLANET and Scottish rising-stars Swim School, as well as a "surreal" support slot alongside JAWS, a band that were one of the original inspirations behind PLASMAS' sound.

With a myriad of musical influences worn on their sleeves - from the ethereal dreaminess of Tame Impala or Wild Nothing, to the overcast vulnerability of The Cure and the festival-ready indie-rock of JAWS - PLASMAS are ready to make their mark with their keenly anticipated debut EP, 'A Summer's Day Can Break Your Heart', later this year.

