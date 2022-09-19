Otoboke Beaver Begin North American Tour Next Month

Acclaimed Japanese punk-rock-garage quartet Otoboke Beaver are embarking on their highly anticipated, and rapidly selling out, North American tour beginning next month; dates and tickets available here. The tour comes in support of their newly released album Super Champon via Damnably.

Having earned support from NPR, Pitchfork, FADER, Stereogum, Bandcamp Daily, TheNeedleDrop, BrooklynVegan, and beyond, the album sees the band explore themes like pushing back on societal pressure to reproduce, calling out ridiculous judgements on what gives a woman value, and reacting to uninvited counsel from patronising people, across an impressive 18 tracks in 20 minutes.

The band also just shared their latest single "Chu Chu Song," a wall-of-sound ripper about the endless back and forth feelings in a relationship. The song features their trademark guitar shredding and riffs from band member Yoyoyoshie that tear across intricate vocal harmonies and key changes.

'Chu chu' is the Japanese onomatopoeia for 'kiss kiss.' It's the first song that the band ever wrote back in 2009, and was previously only heard at live performances and as an exclusive to crowdfunding supporters in 2017. The track was also recently featured on Adult Swim's Japan Is Loud compilation curated by Jonny Rej of Toonami.

Super Champon follows the band's critically acclaimed album Itekoma Hits, released in 2019. 'Champon' is a Japanese noun meaning a mixture or jumble of things of different types, as the band explains, "It's a mixture of songs from love to food, life and JASRAC. Our music is genreless and has various elements. We hope that it will be our masterpiece of chaos music. It also sounds like champion."

Across 18 songs, chief singer-songwriter Acco expands the band's possibilities and pushes their musical skills to the limit. Acco has remarked previously that she is more influenced by 'manzai,' a traditional style of comedy in Japanese culture comparable to stand-up comedy, exemplified by its use of slang puns and wordplay, speedy back-and-forth dialogue and impeccable timing in delivering a punchline - characteristics of which Otoboke Beaver's music shares in droves.

Otoboke Beaver, formed at Kyoto University's music club, consists of Accorinrin (lead vocal & guitar), Yoyoyoshie (guitar & vocals), Hirochan (bass & vocals), and Kahokiss (drums & vocals). Acco's off-kilter self-taught compositional and confrontational performance skills, together with the band's incredible musicianship, make for a thrilling and unmissable live

act.

Super Champon 2022 Tour Dates

Sep 30 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's (sold out)

Oct 3 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Oct 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (sold out)

Oct 6 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage (sold out)

Oct 8 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (sold out)

Oct 9 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (sold out)

Oct 11 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall (sold out)

Oct 14 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Oct 15 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Oct 16 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir (sold out)

Oct 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Oct 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex (sold out)

Oct 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Oct 21 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah (sold out)

Oct 22 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Oct 25 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Oct 26 - Dallas, TX @ Tree's