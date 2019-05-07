On The Blue Cruise 2020 Hosted By Justin Hayward Announced

On The Blue, one of the leading music cruise experience producers over the past 20 years, has announced the details for the second sailing of the On The Blue Cruise in 2020. The 2019 inaugural voyage was a huge hit with fans, resulting in a complete sell-out.

Hosted by Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues, this 7-night classic rock cruise, featuring an array of musical performances and events, will set sail out of Miami, Florida aboard the Norwegian Pearl next April 1-8, 2020 and visit three ports: St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Norwegian Cruise Line's private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

This full ship charter cruise goes on sale to the pubic beginning today (5/7) with cabins prices starting at $1,699 per person (double occupancy). In addition, a fee supplement is mandatory and will be added to the reservation for government taxes, fees and standard gratuities. For booking and more info, visitOnTheBlueCruise.com and follow @OnTheBlueCruise on Facebook.

Musical host Justin Hayward's performances will include songs from his solo archives along with deep cuts from five decades of material from The Moody Blues. Attendees can expect some familiar faces from Hayward's Moodies past to join him on stage, along with a variety of classic rock legends, including members of six bands in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The lineup for the 2020 On the Blue Cruise also includes: The Zombies, Alan Parsons, Art Garfunkel, Dave Mason, Glenn Hughes Of Deep Purple, Ronnie Spector And The Ronettes, The Orchestra Featuring Former Members Of ELO, Colin Blunstone, Al Stewart, Wishbone Ash, David Pack's Legends Live, Jethro Tull's Martin Barre Band, Poco, Orleans, Firefall, The Babys, Pat Travers, Focus, Young Dubliners, Randy Hansen, and the music of Jimi Hendrix, Tom Toomy, Mike Dawes, Julie Ragins' Pear Duo, Mellow Yellow, Marbin and Fernando Perdomo, and the Out to Sea Band.

In addition, the cruise will be hosted by journalists and fan favorites, Sal Cirrincione and Jon Kirkman. Also returning as the official broadcaster of the cruise is the always entertaining (SiriusXM's Trunk Nation), who will be hosting shows daily featuring cruise commentary and artist interviews.

Beyond the many band performances, the cruise will feature over-the-top, well-curated activities such asartist photo experiences, a Mellow Yellow Dance Party, themed-nights, Painting with Rock Stars,and private dinners with bands, with much more to be announced.

On the Blue cruisers will experience the voyage of a lifetime on the intimate Norwegian Pearl. Passengers will revel in NCL's Freestyle Cruising, providing the freedom and choice to enjoy onboard amenities and dining options. Fans can party the night away in 11 bars and lounges, plus dine as they please with freestyle dining at 12 unique restaurants. The ship also features: the very first bowling alley to hit the high seas, a hip Bliss Ultra Lounge, Sports Court, Mandara Spa, Pearl Club Casino and many other amenities are available to pamper passengers 24/7.

Recently, the Norwegian Pearl underwent an extensive makeover and is more beautiful than ever. All staterooms were updated with a refreshed look (featuring cool blue hues, reminiscent of the calming ocean with silver and turquoise accents), new furniture, new carpeting, new headboards, new televisions, as well as the addition of USB outlets to charge handheld devices.

Norwegian Pearl's famed pool deck with Concert Stage, where guests congregate to bask in the sun while watching incredible bands and performers, now features fresh flooring, refurbished whirlpools, and a clean new contemporary look. All restaurants and bars also received a makeover, mirroring the look of the newest vessels from Norwegian Cruise Line.

On the Blue Cruise is the ultimate Classic Rock Cruise, where music and cruising combine for the ultimate Rock 'n Roll Vacation. For reservations and more info, visit OnTheBlueCruise.com and follow @OnTheBlueCruise on Facebook.

ON THE BLUE -- promoter for On The Blue Cruise -- is a leader in cruise charter innovation, having sailed well over 100,000 passengers in the last 20 years. The principals of ON THE BLUE have deep roots in the music industry, having provided world-class cruise ship production management for celebrities and musical artists for over two decades. ON THE BLUE has run dozens of charter and large group programs for organizations, corporations, celebrities and artists throughout North America, and has played major roles in the development of ground-breaking theme cruise concepts. Past charters have included an array of Fortune 500 companies, plus theme cruises featuring entertainers such as Dave Matthews, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Journey, Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, Styx, Night Ranger, The Moody Blues, Alan Parsons, The Orchestra, UFO, Queensrÿche, Tesla, Cinderella, Steve Hackett of Genesis, Yes, Little River Band, UK, Carl Palmer, Greg Lake, O.A.R. and many others. For more info, visit OTBlue.com.





