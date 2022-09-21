Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Olga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy Academy

On November 17th, the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the annual Latin Grammy gala at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Sep. 21, 2022  

Olga Tañon, the undisputed queen of the tropical genre, announces her new Latin Grammy nomination for the excellence displayed in her most recent studio album "Tañon Pal' Combo Es Lo Que Hay," released on the Option 1 Entertainment record label. Olga Tañon is celebrating her premise "I'M BACK" today more than ever.

"Tañón Pal' Combo Es Lo Que Hay" contains 6 songs from some of the greatest hits of the salsa institution El gran Combo de Puerto Rico, produced in various fusions of merengue, each song was produced with a unique concept.

"Due to the respect, appreciation, and significance for the salsa institution El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, expertly directed by Mr. Rafael Ithier, it has been a musical effort of enormous responsibility. By doing this, we affirm our dedication to each of them as well as to the Gran Combo's fans around the world; this nomination is theirs before mine, I want to thank everyone who in some way contributed their skills to this project that will live on for future generations", the artist said.

Today, "la mujer de fuego" joins her colleagues Hector Acosta El Torito, Elvis Crespo, Juan Luis Guerra, and Milly Quezada on the list of nominees for Best Merengue and/or Bachata Album.

Today, the Academy's official social networks released the list of nominees in a live broadcast where they used the chance to highlight the wide range of musical genres and fusions competing this year for the famous golden statuette.

