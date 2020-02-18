Offsonar 2020 Reveal Lineups For Get Lost's European Debut And Drumcode 

OFFSónar has revealed the latest phase of acts confirmed for the 2020 edition, with lineups coming from Drumcode and the much anticipated European debut of Get Lost. The new additions join already announced lineups for showcases by Detroit Love, Exhale and Innervisions, as the cutting-edge party series prepares to return to Barcelona's historic Poble Espanyol complex on June 18 to 21.



On Saturday 20th June Crosstown Rebels and OFFSónar will present the inaugural Get Lost party in Europe, led by the main-man himself Damian Lazarus. The party will combine three of Poble Espanyol's iconic spaces (Monasterio, Carpa & Picnic, and La Terrazza) and sees an epic bill featuring Dubfire, Felix Da Housecat, Art Department, Bedouin, Acid Pauli and many more. Renowned for its bohemian atmosphere and immersive environments, Get Lost will bring a day and night of hedonism to OFFSónar after stunning the likes of Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City over the past 15 years, so its first ever outing in Europe is set to be nothing short of mesmerizing.



The ever-influential Drumcode imprint will make its return to OFFSónar with some of the biggest international artists and upcoming acts in the modern techno scene in tow. Joining label boss Adam Beyer will be Cirez D, the darker, techy-nuanced alter ego of Eric Prydz, plus a host of Drumcode family and friends in Ida Engberg, Victor Ruiz, Bart Skils, Layton Giordani Joel Mull, Wehbba and Raxon.



As the companion event to the annual Sónar festival, OFFSónar's four day schedule offers an unrivalled party experience in a truly breathtaking setting. Lineups for Circoloco and the OFFSónar Special with Paul Kalkbrenner and Boris Brejcha are still to come, as well as an additional party that's yet to be revealed. With the series boasting showcases from the most forward-thinking labels and brands in electronic music, it attracts like-minded music lovers from across Europe for Summer's most important party-week. Tickets for OFFSónar 2020 start at 20€, and are now available from Resident Advisor.

OFFSonar Lineup:

Thursday 18 June 2020

Circoloco

Plaza Mayor

To be announced

Detroit Love

By Carl Craig

Monasterio

Lineup: Carl Craig, Inner City (Live), Mirko Loco, Moodymann, Octave One live, Flo Real

Exhale

By Amelie Lens

Carpa & Picnic

Lineup: Amelie Lens, Dax J, Farrago, Kobosil, Rachel Lyn

Friday 19 June 2020

OFFSónar Special

With Paul Kalkbrenner and Boris Brejcha

Lineup: TBA

Plaza Mayor

Saturday 20 June 2020

Drumcode

By Adam Beyer

Plaza Mayor

Lineup: Adam Beyer, Bart Skils, Cirez D, Enrico Sangiuliano, Ida Engberg, Joel Mull, Layton Giordani, Raxon, Victor Ruiz, Wehbba

Get Lost

Poble Espanyol

Acid Pauli, Art Department, Bedouin, Damian Lazarus, DJ Holographic, Dubfire, Felix Da Housecat, Guti, Magit Cacoon, Priku, Robag Wruhme, Serge Devant, Tibi Dabo, Tijana T, Yulia Niko





Sunday 21 June 2020



Innervisions

By Ame and Dixon

Poble Espanyol Takeover

Lineup: Agoria, Âme b2b Marcel Dettmann b2b Rødhåd, Âme Live, Daniel Avery b2b HAAi, Denis Horvat, Dixon, DJ Koze, Donna Leake, Dr. Rubinstein, Gerd Janson, Kia, Or:la b2b Roi Perez, Perel Live, Pional, Trikk



Venue: Poble Espanyol, Barcelona

Date: 18th - 21st June 2020

Tickets: offsonar.co





Related Articles View More Music Stories