No Trigger Announces New Album 'Dr. Album'

Punk band No Trigger is excited to announce their forthcoming album Dr. Album, set to be released on August 26th via Red Scare Industries. The band has also shared a new single; the fast-paced "No Tattoos" is out now. To pre-save Dr. Album, please visit: here. Physical copies can be pre-ordered online here and here (EU).

"Dr. Album is the Sgt. Pepper of punk records," the band shares. "We took a bunch of drugs and made this record while the world stopped. It sort of just poured out of us. A 'had to get it all out' sort of scenario."

On the new single, they add: "'No Tattoos' is short, fast, fun song about not having any tattoos. Almost everyone has tattoos now, so this song is for the holdouts. For the FREAKS! For US! We might not be cool but at least we're going to heaven, unlike the rest of you."

It's been ten years since No Trigger gifted the world a full length. But all that is about to change with the release of 2022's Dr. Album. They're the first sextet on Red Scare (we think?) and the biggest thing to come outta Worcester, MA since Bob Cousy.

These guys have played all over the world (Europe, Japan, South America, Australia, etc.) and made their name perfecting melodic hardcore, but this new 13-song record has something for everyone. Dynamic indie-punk of all stripes can be heard on Dr. Album, and this doctor has an IV bag of hooks, choruses, melodies, and ferocious lyrics that you'll wanna inject straight into your veins.

Side note: Did you know that Emma Goldman opened an ice cream shop in Worcester (AKA Wormtown) back in the 1800's? It's true, and Saint Emma would be proud of these scrappy punks and this Left-Wing masterpiece. It may have taken a decade, but No Trigger is relentless, and the band is playing Riot Fest, Punk In Drublic Festival, and shows with The Lawrence Arms in support of these new songs. Onward and upward!

Listen to the new single here: