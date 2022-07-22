Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
No Trigger Announces New Album 'Dr. Album'

No Trigger Announces New Album 'Dr. Album'

The group's new album is set to be released on August 26.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 22, 2022  

Punk band No Trigger is excited to announce their forthcoming album Dr. Album, set to be released on August 26th via Red Scare Industries. The band has also shared a new single; the fast-paced "No Tattoos" is out now. To pre-save Dr. Album, please visit: here. Physical copies can be pre-ordered online here and here (EU).

"Dr. Album is the Sgt. Pepper of punk records," the band shares. "We took a bunch of drugs and made this record while the world stopped. It sort of just poured out of us. A 'had to get it all out' sort of scenario."

On the new single, they add: "'No Tattoos' is short, fast, fun song about not having any tattoos. Almost everyone has tattoos now, so this song is for the holdouts. For the FREAKS! For US! We might not be cool but at least we're going to heaven, unlike the rest of you."

It's been ten years since No Trigger gifted the world a full length. But all that is about to change with the release of 2022's Dr. Album. They're the first sextet on Red Scare (we think?) and the biggest thing to come outta Worcester, MA since Bob Cousy.

These guys have played all over the world (Europe, Japan, South America, Australia, etc.) and made their name perfecting melodic hardcore, but this new 13-song record has something for everyone. Dynamic indie-punk of all stripes can be heard on Dr. Album, and this doctor has an IV bag of hooks, choruses, melodies, and ferocious lyrics that you'll wanna inject straight into your veins.

Side note: Did you know that Emma Goldman opened an ice cream shop in Worcester (AKA Wormtown) back in the 1800's? It's true, and Saint Emma would be proud of these scrappy punks and this Left-Wing masterpiece. It may have taken a decade, but No Trigger is relentless, and the band is playing Riot Fest, Punk In Drublic Festival, and shows with The Lawrence Arms in support of these new songs. Onward and upward!

Listen to the new single here:

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Bendigo Fletcher Return With New Single 'Pterodactyl'
July 22, 2022

On “Pterodactyl”, the critically acclaimed quintet continue to perfect their warm patchwork of alternative, Americana, psychedelia, and soul. Working out of Nashville, TN’s Cartoon Moon Studios, the band reunited with producer and original Wilco/Uncle Tupelo drummer Ken Coomer. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Doechii and Sza Join Forces for a New Version of 'Persuasive'
July 22, 2022

TDE’s female powerhouses Tampa breakout artist Doechii and multi-platinum Grammy winner SZA has released their first collaboration, with their hypnotizing new version of “Persuasive” on Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records. Listen to the remix ahead of Doechii's upcoming EP now!
Ben Harper Releases Eagerly Awaited Album 'Bloodline Maintenance'
July 22, 2022

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter/musician/producer Ben Harper releases his much- anticipated new album BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE along with an official music video for the new single “Need To Know Basis” – which features behind-the-scenes footage shot earlier this month at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. Plus, check out tour dates!
Ali Gatie Shares New Single 'Can't Give up' & Announces Debut Album
July 22, 2022

Multi-Platinum Canadian singer/songwriter Ali Gatie keeps his heart on his sleeve with his powerful new single “Can’t Give Up,” out now via Warner Records. The romantic R&B track is Gatie’s fourth song release of 2022 and will appear on the Toronto artist’s forthcoming album, Who Hurt You? Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Gyakie Releases EP 'My Diary'
July 22, 2022

The release of Gyakie’s second studio EP should not come as a surprise to anyone. Since her debut in 2019, she has remained on a very impressive and inspiring course. From dropping successive music singles, attempting record-breaking feats, topping the music charts to winning multiple awards, and performing at sold out shows.