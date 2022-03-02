No Swoon Share New Single 'Wait to See'

Los Angeles duo No Swoon have shared the second single off their forthcoming sophomore album Take Your Time, the gorgeous and darkly entrancing "Wait To See". Like lead single "Beside", the song is buoyed by a maelstrom of synthesizers and driving percussion. The blown out bass synth gives "Wait To See" a dark, menacing heft before the soaring chorus sheds a ray of optimistic light.

Originally based out of New York, when the world slowed down so did Tasha Abbott & Zack Nestel-Patt. The downtime, spent reflecting on their lives and where they were going, led to their relocation to Los Angeles, and to the enhanced new palette of sounds they're working with across the album's 10-tracks.

On "Wait To See" Abbott explains - "This song is about growing up. We're talking to our younger selves who had very specific dreams and ideas of how our lives would pan out. But as we all know, the hopes and dreams we had at 15 are usually not our realities when we grow up.. We could look back and be upset that we didn't become who we had hoped to be, or we could relish the new ideas and new dreams, and be ok with where we are. This song is about how looking back now, you can see the path that led to where we are now and how we wish we could tell our younger selves to be kind to who we will grow up to be."

Take Your Time will be available on limited edition cassettes via The Nothing Song. Listen to the new single here: