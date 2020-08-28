Nick Deutsch's New Single 'Still You'

Nick's new EP, Modern Love, comes out later this Fall.

Nick Deutsch, the New York-based Pop artist who's known for his introspective songwriting, has a new single that cuts deep called, "Still You." Nick hits it home with this song by showing off his impressive range in this follow up to his last track, "Hooking Up." With so many more aspects to his music left to reveal, listeners can look forward to Nick's new EP, Modern Love, coming out later this Fall.

The influence that past relationships can have on our emotions is unparalleled, and Nick Deutsch wanted to examine those feelings of pain and longing with this song, "Still You." The song begins with unsung prose, and the impact of the lyrics lands when Nick bursts into a powerful melody. Joey Auch returns as Nick's producer on this track, bringing this production to life using his expertise from working with popular artists like Rachel Platten, Erin Bowman, and Decorah.

From an early age, beginning with him rebelling on the piano during tutoring lessons, Nick Deutsch has always been searching for truth through the freedom of songwriting. Pursuing this artistic spirit, his journey eventually took him to New York City, and there he befriended Tina Shafer, the CEO of the New York Songwriters Circle. This opened up many doors for his musical career, allowing him to share legendary stages with seasoned performers like Ian Axle (Great Big World), Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Rob Mathes (Sting). More importantly, though, having access to spaces like The Bitter End and The NY Songwriters Circle, as well as partnering with his co-writer/producer Joey Auch, allowed Nick to nurture his talent to the level of precision you can hear on his upcoming EP, Modern Love (2020).

Nick's two previously released albums, Crazy Ride (2015), and Heart Saver (2016) have received multiple nominations and awards, including Best Pop Male Vocals (2013 IMEA Awards), The Great American Song (2013 POP Category), American Songwriter's Award Nomination (2014), and International Songwriter's Contest Award (2014). He's also been featured in interviews with Pop Vulture Magazine, Apple Inc., the Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, and his lyrics have twice been printed in the nationally published American Songwriter magazine. His music was also licensed to appear in nationally broadcasted television shows like Nickelodeon's Jagger Eaton's Mega Life, and TV Land's Younger.

