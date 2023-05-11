Nicholas Allbrook Shares New Single 'Commodore'

His new album is due out June 9th on digital formats as well as 180g translucent orange 12” vinyl via Spinning Top Records. 

By:
Australian songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Allbrook shares the new single and video "Commodore," from his upcoming solo record Manganese, due out June 9th on digital formats as well as 180g translucent orange 12" vinyl via Spinning Top Records.

Despite being an ode to directionlessness and yearning, "Commodore" sees the Pond frontman flip the melancholic nature of the lyrics into an infectious psych-pop anthem, laden with strutting basslines and a driving chorus. The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Kristofski, shot while Allbrook was in Los Angeles, and further bringing his eccentricity to life.

Speaking of the track, Allbrook shares; "I guess this is about being directionless, catching the bus around its full loop just to get some time for nothing. I'm the person who catches the train instead of a plane. It takes ages, and there's a lot of melancholy that comes with that much time with your thoughts, but I'm a stinge and have a very low concept of how much comfort I deserve in this life. I'm trying to adjust that now because 'self-love' was a big buzz word for a bit, and now I'm trying to convince myself I deserve love, a sick Commodore, and a romantic photograph, all things to be held simply and tenderly."

"Commodore" was co-produced with Nathaniel Hoho, who helped bring the track to life. "I had the structure and chords and kinda everything, but it wasn't right and I stopped caring. He did that for me and I'm eternally grateful," added Allbrook.

"Commodore" is the third single lifted from Manganese, following the sprawling indie rock of "Round Round the Moon and All" - which saw praise from Stereogum, The Guardian, NME and Rolling Stone - and the upbeat "Jackie."

The upcoming record arrives off the back off a prolific period for Allbrook - from January's single 'If Hadn't Met Feefee Brown', released on Bandcamp to raise funds for the Kimberley Flood Relief, to an extensive world tour as frontman for Pond, and working with old friend Kevin Parker on an original song 'Wings of Time' written for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne.

Beginning in June, Allbrook will embark on an Australian tour with his full band, alongside a run of solo UK and US shows. Tickets for the AUS dates are on sale now here.

Nicholas Allbrook 2023 Tour

Australia - Full Band

Wed 14 June 2023 - The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW

Thu 15 June 2023 - Workers Club, Melbourne VIC

Fri 16 June 2023 - Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane QLD

UK - Solo

Wednesday 21 June - Komedia Studio, Brighton

Thursday 22 June - The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

Friday 23 June - Hoxton Hall, London

Saturday 24 June - Exeter Cavern, Exeter

Wednesday 28 June - Moles, Bath

Thursday 29 June - Bedford Esquires, Bedford

Friday 30 June - Future Yard, Birkenhead

Saturday 1 July - The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

US - Solo

Thursday 6 July - Baby's All Right, Brooklyn, NY

Saturday 8 July - Club TeeGee, Los Angeles, CA

Manganese - Allbrook's fourth solo album away from Pond life - is a psyche-pop wonderland. Allbrook brings the sound of a musician with a symphony in his back pocket, the Eighties history of Oz-rock in his rearview mirror and modern Australia in his sights.

Nicholas Allbrook is a Western Australian native and a highly-accomplished Australian songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, painter and producer. Since the beginning of his artistic career in 2005, Allbrook has brought community and collaboration to the forefront of his artistic method.

Whether it was in the poignant lyricism of his solo musical endeavours or in the production style of his band POND's latest album 9, Allbrook shows a deep understanding of the human experience and the importance of art in modern society. He has collaborated with Australian and international musicians alike, from King Krule to Cate Le Bon, Holy f and Cuco.

Photo credit: Dana Trippe



