New Concert Series To Debut In Westfield, Massachussetts

For the first time ever, national performing talent will be coming to Westfield, Massachusetts on a regularly scheduled basis. Gaslight Entertainment is proud to present "The Westfield Concert Series," which will be held at the unique and historic Westfield Woman's Club.

Built 100 years ago, the Westfield Woman's Club, located at 28 Court Street in downtown Westfield, is a performance space seating 250-300 people, creating an intimate setting to see some of the best touring artists on a local stage.

According to partners Jay Pagluica and Patrick Berry, "The idea for the concerts stemmed from our desire to extend what has become a wonderful growing arts and entertainment community during the summer through the winter by adding a concert series that would attract fans of a variety of music genres."

The concert series will feature 3 shows per month; held on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively. Opening weekend will be November 8, 9, and 10, with the series set to run through May 2020, with the exception of December. "We have some outstanding talent lined up to kick off the series" says Pagluica. "Home Again - The Carole King Tribute will perform on opening night (November 8), and Sunday (November 10) we're proud to present The Weeklings - America's most unique touring celebration of the music and muse of The Beatles, performing explosive renditions of Beatles classics, plus brilliant Beatles-inspired power-pop originals."

Tickets for all shows went on sale this Friday, September 27th at 10am and may be purchased online at www.westfieldconcerts.com or by calling ‪413-579-8540.

With the first concert less than two months away, Berry is excited about the prospect of bringing live music to Westfield. "We're here to work with the community," says Berry, "and will be featuring local artists as opening acts, giving them an opportunity to grow their fanbase by sharing the stage with national acts."

"We'll have something for everyone," says Pagluica, "Rock, Pop, Blues, Ska, Country, Celtic, Jazz, Soul... from original artists and top-notch tribute bands."

The Westfield Concert Series:

FRI 11/8: The Carole King Tribute: Home Again https://www.thecarolekingtribute.com/

SAT 11/9: to be announced soon

SUN 11/10: The Weeklings - The Beatles http://weeklings.com

FRI 1/10: KICK- The INXS Experience http://www.get-kicked.com

SAT 1/11: James Montgomery http://www.jamesmontgomery.com

SUN 1/12: Porter Carroll, Jr. http://www.portercarrolljr.com

FRI 2/7: Starman - The Bowie Tribute http://www.starmanbowietribute.com

SAT 2/8: 33 1/3 Live's Killer Queen Experience http://www.kqexperience.com

SUN 2/9: to be announced soon

FRI 3/13: Screaming Orphans http://screamingorphans.com

SAT 3/14: El Grande http://elgrandemusic.com

SUN 3/15: Robbie Fulks http://www.robbiefulks.com

FRI 4/24: Roomful of Blues http://www.roomful.com

SAT 4/25: Unforgettable Fire - Tribute to U2 http://www.uf2.com

SUN 4/26: Closet Carpenters - Tribute to The Carpenters http://www.closetcarpenters.com

FRI 5/8: Invincible - Tribute to Pat Benatar http://www.invincibleband.com

SAT 5/9: The Black Lillies http://www.theblacklillies.com

SUN 5/10: Personal Touch http://www.personaltouchmusic.com





