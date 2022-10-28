NONĒ SUNSHINE Releases New Song 'Beautiful'
Their forthcoming full-length will feature their previous single, “Everything She Said” and “Beautiful.”
Garage rock outfit NONĒ SUNSHINE has released "Beautiful," a 90s rock-sounding single with fresh, forward-thinking lyrics intended to have listeners contemplating their views on the current state of today's society. "Beautiful" is now streaming and available to download on all digital platforms.
Propelled by their own thoughts and perspectives, "Beautiful" leans on its introspect message to invite listeners to be open-minded and optimistic about the future. Featuring bright guitar riffs and a fist-bumping beat, the track is engaging from beginning to end. Being in a specific state of mind during the songwriting process, NONĒ SUNSHINE explained, "despite the title, the lyrics for "Beautiful" are pretty depressing, basically inspired by all the negativity in the world - the constant stream of bad news, natural disasters, violence, hate, politics, etc. all of which tend to become overwhelming if you let them."
Embodying the purpose of the song, the key line in the chorus chants, "we'd sell our souls for something beautiful." Painting a picture of what they'd give in exchange for a brighter tomorrow, seemingly dark lyrics actually shine a light of optimism. Mixed by multi-platinum producer and mixer, Barrett Jones (Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters), "Beautiful" is the second single off NONĒ SUNSHINE's forthcoming debut album.
The sonic intersection of Derek Hyde and Thomas Scott Laird - two geographically split friends based out of Denver, CO, and Tucson, AZ, respectively - NONĒ SUNSHINE is two decades in the making. Hyde and Laird found an immediate kinship after they discovered each other through a musician's classified ad in Denver's Westword. Learning that they shared a similar lens in how they viewed the world, the connection between the two would blossom into friendship. Although life and distance would ultimately get in the way of the full launch they desired, the pair would continue to write songs together.
As time and technology progressed, the duo opted to leverage the availability of new tools like Logic Pro X, the Universal Audio suite, Soundbetter, and Fiverr, to finally bring their full musical vision to life. The outcome was as Hyde and Laird had pictured for over 20 years. NONĒ SUNSHINE was officially seen to fruition. The pair shared the stage with Sponge for their first live performance in April 2022. Shortly after, they launched their energetic, tongue-in-cheek debut single S.O.S., mixed by Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Pixies, Garbage) and positioned to record and release their debut LP.
Listen to the new single here:
