NEEDTOBREATHE Frontman Wilder Woods' Self-Titled Debut Album Out 8/9

Atlantic Records has announced the self-titled debut album from Wilder Woods - also known to many as Bear Rinehart, frontman and co-founder of GRAMMY® Award-nominated NEEDTOBREATHE. WILDER WOODS arrives everywhere on August 9th. Pre-order and pre-save here.

Fueled by stop-you-in-your-tracks vocals, the songs play out like a Wilder Woods manifesto, a stream of consciousness plea that sets the stage perfectly for an album all about understanding, forgiveness, and self-love in a world that's conditioned us to feel like we'll never be enough. WILDER WOODS is heralded by today's premiere of new single, "Supply & Demand."

"You always hear about bands 'finding' their sound. I don't know if I really understood how difficult, but important, that journey really is until I went on it myself. We ended up with a soul record that weaves its way between the classic soul artists that I love and a more modern alternative way of producing them. You can certainly hear influences from Marvin Gaye and Bob Marley, all the way to The Temptations and even Springsteen, but I'm proud of how different it actually is from all those things. The record was meant to be something you listen to on the weekends... either in the mornings on the back porch or late night dancing with the one you love."

"Supply & Demand" follows last week's release of the official video for "Sure Ain't," which saw its premiere via NPR Music, which declared, "...beautifully shot by Gus Black, (the Sure Ain't video) captures the emotional and soulful intensity of the song."

'Wilder Woods' is a new chapter in Bear Rinehart's storied career. A timeless blend of classic soul, infectious R&B, and modern pop, WILDER WOODS is the sound of a veteran songwriter confidently breaking new ground, blazing his own distinctive trail through uncharted territory with comfort and style. Simultaneously vulnerable and self-assured many of the album's tracks reflect both the rich well of experience from which they're drawn and the bold leap that they represent, pairing intimate, introspective lyricism with effortless swagger and monster hooks. Recorded at Layman Drug Company studios in East Nashville with producer Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Gin Wigmore), the album sees backing by a top-shelf cohort of co-writers and supporting musicians, including The Watson Twins, Jesse Baylin, Trent Dabbs, Carson Cooley, Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris), and more. A singular blend of old and new, like a vintage Eldorado retrofitted with a 21st century engine, WILDER WOODS uncovers a new side of Bear Rinehart, one that he's more than ready to share.

"There are two distinct sides to this album," says Wilder Woods. "There's the Wilder side, which is all about love and flirtation and desire, and the Woods side, which is more serious and reflective. We all contain multitudes, and you have to recognize and honor all the different parts of yourself if you ever want to feel whole."

Wilder Woods will celebrate the release of his debut LP by embarking on a full North American headline Fall tour, kicking off September 5th at Mod Club in Toronto, ON. Tickets go on presale starting on Monday, June 3 at 10:00 AM local time. Presale information can be found across all Wilder Woods' channels - @iamwilderwoods. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, June 7th at 10:00am local time. For more information visit iamwilderwoods.com. Full tour routing below.

WILDER WOODS

HEADLINE FALL TOUR 2019

SEPTEMBER

5 Toronto, ON Mod Club

7 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

8 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

9 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

11 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

13 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

14 Charlotte, NC The Underground

15 Birmingham, AL WorkPlay Theatre

18 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

19 Nashville, TN The Basement East

23 Chicago, IL Metro

24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

25 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

27 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

28 Omaha, NE Slowdown

30 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

OCTOBER

2 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

4 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

6 San Francisco, CA The Independent

7 West Hollywood, CA Troubador

20 Hamburg, DE Hakken

21 Cologne, DE Helios 37

23 Paris, FR 1999 Club

24 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

25 Glasgow, UK King Tuts

27 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

28 London, UK Camden Assembly





