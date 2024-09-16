Mxmtoon Details Headlining 2025 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer-songwriter mxmtoon has announced her headlining North American tour, the liminal space tour, kicking off in February. The tour is in support of her recently-announced upcoming album, liminal space, out everywhere via AWAL on November 1st.

Kicking off in Nashville, TN on February 18th, the expansive 27-date tour will bring the songs of liminal space to life with mxmtoon’s revered live shows. The tour sees her stopping in major markets including Los Angeles and New York and hitting cities all across the United States and Canada. Tickets go onsale at 10am local time on Friday, September 20th. Fans can purchase tickets HERE, and a full list of dates can be found below.

liminal space was also a chance for mxmtoon to work exclusively with an all-female team of producers, writers, engineers, and even in the wider creative visual process working with female photographers and designers including visual artist KangHee Kim. For mxmtoon, having an all-female creative team made the process of reckoning with these decisions much more impactful. “‘liminal space’ is an album for people struggling to understand agency, who bathe in the bittersweet and lose themselves wandering in their own endless hallway with no ending.”

mxmtoon first gave fans a taste of the forthcoming album with single “i hate texas” in August: a fiddle-laced track co-written with underscores about a post-breakup escape fantasy. The second single “the situation (feat. Kero Kero Bonito)” is a reflective, existential track masqueraded as an upbeat pop anthem, the song is a clever commentary on feeling like you’re past your prime. The two tracks give fans a small yet diverse taste of what they can expect from the upcoming record: reflective tracks with clever lyricism wrapped in stunning melodies.

mxmtoon LIVE

11/15 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

2/18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

2/19 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

2/21 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

2/22 -Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

2/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

2/26 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

2/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

3/1 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

3/4 - Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater Pomona

3/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

3/7 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

3/8 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/10 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3/11 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

3/12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

3/22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

3/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

3/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

3/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

3/28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

3/29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

3/31 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

4/2 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

4/3 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

4/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

mxmtoon’s upcoming album, liminal space, is primed to be her most introspective project thus far. The album sees her further embracing her signature confessional songwriting, exploring themes like adulthood and uncertainty, that has earned her millions of listeners and devoted fans across the globe.

Since she was 17-years-old, mxmtoon has made exquisitely catchy pop songs that capture the kind of complex and tender feelings we often keep hidden from the world. Over the years, the Oakland native and now Nashville-based artist’s unguarded self-expression has earned her a devoted global following, led to collaborations with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Noah Kahan, and propelled her through an expansive career that’s also included hosting a podcast and authoring a graphic novel.

Photo credit: Bảo Ngô

Comments