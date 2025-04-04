Musical Comedian Kyle Gordon Releases Sophmore Album 'Kyle Gordon Is Wonderful'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical virtuoso comedian Kyle Gordon has released his sophomore album, Kyle Gordon Is Wonderful, out now via BMG. The album is a masterful blend of musical homage and sharp-witted satire, showcasing Gordon’s deep appreciation for various genres, while cleverly deconstructing them with his signature humor. Kyle Gordon Is Wonderful is the result of years of character-driven storytelling and genre parodies, honed to perfection through Gordon’s unparalleled comedic craft.

The album features hits such as “Selekta” (ft. Albie Wobble, Trixie B & SIDEQUEST), a riotous parody of speed garage and the '90s/00s UK hip-hop scene that Vulture praised as “…the William Shakespeare of the modern age… Shakespeare couldn’t have written ‘I never knew your crew be doo-doo.’” It also includes the foot-stomping, fedora-rocking parody at the center of the viral Millennial Burger Challenge, “We Will Never Die” (feat. Kody Redwing & The Broken Hearts), as well as “Crawl To Me”, reminiscent of Limp Bizkit and Papa Roach.

With over 6 million followers and 1 billion views across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, Kyle Gordon Is Wonderful marks the return of beloved original characters like DJ Crazy Times, while also introducing new personas such as Kody Redwing, British rapper Albie Wobble, and nu-metal band Stool Sample.

Kyle Gordon is currently bringing his one-of-a-kind live show to venues across the U.S. and Canada. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit KyleGordonIsGreat.com.

Remaining Tour Dates:

April 10, 2025 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

April 17, 2025 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

April 18, 2025 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

April 19, 2025 – Charlotte, NC – The Neighborhood Theater

April 20, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

April 22, 2025 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley

April 24, 2025 – New Orleans, LA – The Parish Room @ House of Blues

April 25, 2025 – Houston, TX – White Oak Upstairs

April 26, 2025 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom

April 27, 2025 – Dallas, TX – Dada

April 29, 2025 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

May 2, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

May 3, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Peppermint Club

May 4, 2025 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

May 6, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

May 8, 2025 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater

May 9, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

May 10, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

May 12, 2025 – Minot, ND – Location TBD

May 14, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave (7th Street Entry)

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

May 16, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

May 17, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Bottle Rocket

May 19, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Annabel’s

September 19, 2025 – New York City, NY – Racket

About Kyle Gordon

Kyle is a New York based comedian, actor, musician, songwriter and improviser. After many years honing his craft performing live comedy throughout NYC, he emerged as one of the most popular and innovative comedians online, with over 6 million followers and over a billion views across Tik Tok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. He is known for his unique and varied characters, as well as his pitch perfect musical comedy songs.

His summer 2023 smash hit “Planet of the Bass”, a parody of classic 90’s Eurodance music, was named by many major outlets as the Song of the Summer. Kyle has been profiled by The New York Times, GQ, Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, Forbes, Vulture, and many more, and was included on Variety’s 2023 “New Power” List. He performed onstage with the Jonas Brothers and appeared on ABC, NBC, and at the VMA’s. His first comedy album entitled “Kyle Gordon is Great” came out in March of 2024, and debuted in the top 10 of Billboard’s Comedy Albums chart.

He has appeared on The Simpsons, Comedy Central, Adult Swim, and even Fortnite. He has been a featured performer at the Netflix is a Joke Festival, New York Comedy Festival, New York Comic-Con, Red Clay Comedy Festival, and San Francisco Sketchfest.

