Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Multi-Award-Winning Blues Guitarist & Singer Sue Foley to Record New Live Album at El Mocambo

Multi-Award-Winning Blues Guitarist & Singer Sue Foley to Record New Live Album at El Mocambo

Sue Foley’s Live Recording will take place on September 8th at El Mocambo.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 9, 2022  

There's an unmistakable magic that comes with - not only being in the room with live music - but live music captured live-off-the-floor and forever archived in album form. Now such experience is on the horizon with multi-award-winning powerhouse blues guitarist and singer Sue Foley and the upcoming show recording this September 8th at the El Mocambo.

Presented by El Mocambo and Sam Grosso, the JUNO-nominated and Blues Music Award and Toronto Maple Blues Award-winner's Live Recording event joins an iconic roster of previous live releases at the legendary venue - including The Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Elvis Costello.

Sue is a 5-time JUNO Award nominee and 2001 winner for Best Blues Album and a few weeks ago, was also named as the winner of the Traditional Blues Album, and Traditional Blues Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 Blues Music Awards in the US. Last month, she won Guitarist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year at the Maple Blues Awards, and her new album, Pinky's Blues has been on the Roots Music Report's Canadian Chart top 10 albums for the last 27 weeks.

Sue Foley's Live Recording will take place on September 8th at El Mocambo. Tickets are $40, and $20 for students with a special meet and greet VIP ticket for $80.




From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Patina Miller, Krystal Joy Brown & More Attend RAISING KANAN Season Two Premiere
August 9, 2022

In attendance were “Raising Kanan” cast members Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Omar Epps, Antonio Ortiz, London Brown, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Hailey Kilgore, LaToya Luckett, Chyna Layne, Krystal Joy Brown and Paulina Singer, as well as Executive Producer and Showrunner Sascha Penn and Executive Producer Mark Canton.
Blu DeTiger Announces Fall Headline Tour
August 9, 2022

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger will kick off an extensive North American headline tour on November 3 at Royale in Boston. The run, which will include a concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (November 18), will conclude with a hometown show at NYC’s Webster Hall on December 3. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Busta Rhymes to be Honored as a BMI Icon at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
August 9, 2022

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) will honor the multiple award-winning songwriter/rapper/producer and actor Busta Rhymes with the BMI Icon Award at its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. The private event, held at the LIV Nightclub Miami Beach, will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton.
SGT. PAPERS Announce U.S Tour Dates
August 9, 2022

Mexico’s Sgt. Papers - brothers Ivan and Felipe García - will be touring the U.S. this summer and fall. Along the way they make stops in Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. The band will share the bill with DIW Records label-mates Mengers for a show at New York City’s Berlin Under A on August 25.
The Black Angels Debut 'Without A Trace'
August 9, 2022

The new song follows acclaimed lead single/video “El Jardín,'' which features Austin Amelio from The Walking Dead and stars his son Lev, and experimental single “Firefly”, a ‘60s French pop homage which features Thievery Corporation’s LouLou Ghelichkani. Listen to the new single now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!