'Mötley Crüe: The End – Live in Los Angeles 4K' Set for Release in April 5

Mötley Crüe: The End – Live In Los Angeles fully captures the energy and emotion of the evening on December 31, 2015 when legendary rock icons Mötley Crüe completed their 35-year touring career as a band with a spectacular final concert, “The End” at Staples Center in their hometown of Los Angeles, CA, just 10 miles from the Sunset Strip where the band's infamous and decadent career first launched.

Previously released on DVD & Blu-ray and now available for the first time in 4k Ultra HD, the band thrilled the sold-out arena with performances of such mega-hits as “Kickstart My Heart,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Home Sweet Home” and “Dr. Feelgood.” While not everyone was able to see their Final Show live, Crüe fans can now relive all the action for the first time in 4K. In addition to the epic concert footage, audiences will be treated to behind-the-scenes footage of the band's FINAL TOUR.

Known for their over-the-top production, Mötley Crüe did not disappoint for their “The End” show on New Year's Eve 2015: from massive, cutting-edge pyro, including Nikki Sixx's bass guitar spitting fire over 30 ft. into the air, and Tommy Lee's “Crüecifly” drum roller coaster, amongst many other spectacular elements. Lead singer Vince Neil delivered an emotional, “thank you” speech to the audience, while the band supplied next-level, high-octane fueled energy, ringing in the New Year on stage with thousands of balloons raining down on the crowd.

The grand finale of the show included a blow-out performance of their hit single, “Kickstart My Heart” with Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil floating above the audience in far-reaching “cherry-pickers.” Leaving fans in tears, the show concluded with an emotional encore rendition of “Home Sweet Home” from the second stage riser in the center of the audience. For more info on Mötley Crüe, please visit: www.motley.com

Additional 4K titles to be released later in 2024 include Black Sabbath The End, Eric Clapton Slowhand At 70 Live At The Royal Albert Hall and Steven Wilson Home Invasion In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall.

Mötley Crüe: The End – Live In Los Angeles Track Listing:

1. Intro
2. Girls, Girls, Girls
3. Wild Side
4. Primal Scream
5. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
6. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
7. Rock N Roll Part II / Smokin' In The Boys' Room
8. Looks That Kill
9. Mutherf*** Of The Year
10. In The Beginning / Shout At The Devil
11. Louder Than Hell
12. Drum Solo
13. Guitar Solo
14. Saints Of Los Angeles
15. Live Wire
16. T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown) / Dr. Feelgood
17. Kickstart My Heart
18. Home Sweet Home
19. My Way (Credits)

Bonus Features
• Extended Interviews
• Nikki's Flamethrower Bass
• Tommy's Drum Rig

ABOUT MÖTLEY CRÜE

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe —Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums) and Mick Mars (guitars) —has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40+ years and continues to do so with John 5 on guitar. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 Grammy nominations, 5 New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Netflix hit movie.

Mötley Crüe continues touring the world with John 5 on guitar as they push the visual limits of live performance. The quartet has amassed over 5 billion streams across digital platforms and the band has over 8 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, the band has sold out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee's drum-rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx's flame-throwing bass.

They pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. Mötley Crüe's hit songs such as “Kickstart My Heart” and “Home Sweet Home” are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr., and KIA to name a few and their music can be heard on TV hit shows such as Stranger Things and Cobra Kai amongst many others.

The band's biography “The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band” became a New York Times best-seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 4 additional New York Times best-selling books since. In 2019 Netflix premiered “The Dirt” biopic based on the bestselling book which became a global hit movie scoring a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As a result, Mötley Crüe gained an entire new generation of young fans who discovered the band through the movie and further solidified their iconic status, relevance, and the timelessness of their songwriting. Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 40+ years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold-out North American stadium tour with Def Leppard. The tour continued around the world in 2023 with legs in Latin America, Europe, Japan and Australia before concluding in Melbourne, Australia on November 14, 2023.



