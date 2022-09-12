Mt. Joy To Headline Philly Music Fest

Philly Music Fest is proud to announce the identity of a surprise national headliner, Mt. Joy, who will play the first two nights of PMF at Ardmore Music Hall on October 10th and 11th.

"Philly is my home, I grew up in the area and was inspired to be a musician here," says Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn. "I never take for granted the opportunity to play music here. Especially for a cause that will help inspire and give kids in my hometown the tools to create their own music. It's an honor to be a part of this festival, we're looking forward to two awesome nights!"

"Mt. Joy cares, they just really care about our community, about other musicians and about music education," says PMF producer and curator, Greg Seltzer. "This band played Red Rocks, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, the Mann and the Gorge this year - and yet they agreed to play a small room in support of Philly Music Fest. That level of commitment is rare, we're so fortunate to have this band in our city."

A non-profit organization founded by a local husband and wife team, Greg and Jenn Seltzer, PMF has donated more than $275,000.00 to local music education programs and artists in need -- after paying all venues and artists to perform at the festival. PMF features Jazz, Rock, Hip Hop, Punk, Bluegrass, Folk, Spoken Word and Americana artists. "Our genre is Philly."

Philly Music Fest has sold out the last three years. Tickets can be purchased via the festival's official website or via the venue websites including World Café Live, Johnny Brenda's, Ardmore Music Hall, The Dolphin Tavern, REC Philly and Underground Arts.

Philly Music Fest does its homework and focuses on emerging, up and coming bands from Philadelphia as well as national headlining acts. In addition to Mt. Joy, this year's lineup features Low Cut Connie, Mannequin Pussy, Ron Gallo, Screaming Females, Shamir, Empath, Saleka, Electric Candlelight, Lady HD, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Ghosh, Echo Kid, Max Swan, Stereo League, Marielle Kraft, Riverby, The Ire, Justmadnice and Perpetual Motion.

"It's really cool to see how Philly Music Fest has grown," says Adam Weiner whose band

Low Cut Connie returns to PMF as a headliner after playing a much smaller Philly Music Fest in 2018. "They are doing great work and I hope it continues. Music education gives kids a lifeline that they can cling to throughout their lives, and I am very happy to be participating in this festival and echo its mission."

Mannequin Pussy is Philly's most recent "breakout" band, as they played a critically acclaimed set in April at Coachella and are booked for Firefly in Delaware and Riot Fest in Chicago. "Inspiring new generations of artists is what helps keep music and music scenes alive - the work that PMF is doing is so important to our community and to the people who have been unable to work and perform over the last two years," enthuses Mannequin Pussy's Missy Dabice. "Philly is so lucky to have a festival that is so supportive of local talent."

Philly Music Fest's impact has grown each year. In 2017, the non-profit donated $15,000 to music education programs. In 2018, the total increased to $25,000, then $40,000 in 2019, $50,000 in 2020 and $75,000 in 2021. Programs that receive donations include Rock to the Future, Girls Rock Philly, Settlement Music School, Musicopia, Beyond the Bars, Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, Live Connections, and Play on Philly.

In addition to the donations directed to music programs for kids, PMF deployed over 330 micro-grants in 2020 and 2021 to local musicians and venue staff struggling as a result of COVID-19.