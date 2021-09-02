Motörhead Announce 'Everything Louder Forever' Collection

Motörhead has announced their new "Everything Louder Forever" Collection, which will be available on October 29.

Motörhead... a life force, an energy, an attitude and the loudest, meanest, dirtiest music to smash the 20th and 21st centuries. Motörhead comes coated in relentless, ear-curdling power. They were life-changing for millions, carrying a spirit and approach to life and music. This collection is the definitive assembly of Motörhead songs which have created this cultural phenomenon, and represents the first time all eras of the band's recorded history have been represented in one place.

Leading the charge for their entire 40 year career, was the cultural icon Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister, who swashbuckled around stages, streets and over seas like a glorious Mad Max pirate truth-sayer, roaring for the good and screaming at the wankers. With his propulsive sound and lyrical might leading the charge, Motörhead released twenty-two studio albums over those four decades, amassing chart topping records worldwide, a Grammy award and racking up around 20 million sales. Their hit song, 'Ace Of Spades', became Motörhead's anthem, perfectly capturing their attitude for millions, and punching giant holes in stereos worldwide to this day.

Nothing was harder, nothing was faster, nothing packed more raw attitude and certainly nothing was louder, making Motörhead a cultural elixir that was regularly imbibed across all genre lines. Don't take our word for it, look around any heavy metal, punk or alternative gig, and you'll see the indomitable warpig logo and Motörhead gothic script on a t-shirt, a jacket, even an arm or leg or back (Motörhead tattoos are everywhere), all sitting on the bodies of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, rebels, outcasts, freethinkers and even athletes all around the world.

Motörhead's cultural reach remains virtually peerless to this very day (the one you're living right now as you read this), and it continues to span fans young and old, igniting their adrenaline and giving them both entertainment and identity.