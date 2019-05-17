Morcheeba Releases FaltyDL Remix Of SET YOUR SAILS

Today, British trip-hop pioneers Morcheeba are releasing a remix of their song "Set Your Sails" from NYC electronic producer FaltyDL. This is the last remix out before the full Blaze Away Deluxe Edition is released on May 31st via Fly Agaric Records. The deluxe edition comes with 11 more remixes of songs off the group's 2018 album Blaze Away from artists such as Throwing Snow, Kelpe, Folamour, Djrum, Gilligan Moss, Lindstrom & Prins Thomas and more! May 31st will also see the release of a 12-track standalone remix edition of the album.

You can listen to "Set Your Sails" (FaltyDL Remix) here!

Or check out the animated visualizer for "Set Your Sails" (FaltyDL Remix) here:

"What makes the deluxe edition of the album so special is the ability to hear the band's music through the stylistic lenses of a variety of DJs," said Mxdwn,"The original version of 'Set Your Sails' has a little bit of pep to it, hitting some uptempo strides during Edwards' perfectly-delivered vocals. FaltyDL increases the BPMs and the aggression, focusing on a particular selection that features distorted electric guitar, a welcome counterpoint to the smooth vocals. With a new producer at the helm, 'Set Your Sails' takes on an entirely new character."

Skye and Ross, speaking on the remix said, "FaltyDL has done a wonderfully glitchy feel good mix of our song Set Your Sails, dropping it into exotic new territory."

Previously releasing on the likes of Ninja Tune, Planet Mu, and his own imprint Blueberry Records, FaltyDL (real name Drew Lustman) brings stunning new life to 'Set Your Sails'. Tumultuous electronics are intertwined with hard-hitting bass lines, all brought together by Skye's atmospheric vocals.

Morcheeba is Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey. Tracing their roots to the mid '90s UK trip-hop scene, they quickly grew into an internationally renowned force on record, and in touring the globe many times over the last two decades.

On their latest album Blaze Away, the pair took a free approach to its creation. There was no template for its ten, extraordinary, future-facing songs, no self-imposed limits on style, no themes to be adhered to or rules in place to break.

Having called on various established and up-and-coming producers to reinterpret those tracks, the deluxe edition of Blaze Away shines a stunning new light on an already essential body of work.

Highlights include the deep rumbling electronics on Kelpe's remix of 'Free Of Debris'; the angular percussion and reflective harmonies present in Brecon's take on 'Mezcal Dream'; Throwing Snow's otherworldly deep-bass led version of title track 'Blaze Away' - and Djrum's dynamic re-imagination of 'Find Another Way'.

Morcheeba will also be touring over the next few months, including a prestigious date at Glastonbury Festival on June 28th. Full live dates listed below.

LIVE DATES

May

3, Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival, Istanbul, Turkey

8, A2, Wroclaw, Poland

9, Philharmony Concert Hall, Szczecin, Poland

11, Posthof, Linz, Austria

13 Street Food Festival, Timisoara, Romania

14, Majestic Club, Bratislava, Slovakia

15, Durer Kert Main Hall, Budapest, Hungary

16, Kino Siska Ljubljana, Slovenia

17, Zagreb Beer Festival, Zagreb, Croatia

26, Tunes in the Dunes, Perranporth, United Kingdom

June

6, Caribana Festival, Vaud, Switzerland

8, Sakifo Festival, Reunion Island, France

16, Release Festival, Athens, Greece

21, Metronom Festival, Prague, Czech Republic

23, Secret Solstice Festival, Reykjavik, Iceland

28, Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom

29, Val de Rock, Chessy, France

30, Europavox, Clermont-Ferrand, France

July

2, Montreal Jazz Festival, Canada

12, Musilac Festival, Aix-Lex-Bains, France

13, ONBlackheath Festival, London, United Kingdom

18, Chateau de Wiltz, Wiltz, Luxembourg

19, STIMMEN Festival, Arlesheim, Germany

21, Meo Mares Vivas, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

26, Farmfest, Somerset, United Kingdom

28, Camp Bestival, United Kingdom





