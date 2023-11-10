Moonchild Reimagine Their Previous Hits In New Project 'Reflections'

‘Reflections' is the new EP from GRAMMY-nominated LA-trio Moonchild (aka Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, & Max Bryk). Inspired by the band's iconic Tiny Desk performance (now on 4.9 million views), the ‘Reflections' project sees the band reimagine and revisit old songs, including some of the trio's biggest hits. An essential collection for all Moonchild fans, ‘Reflections' is available on black and limited edition mint vinyl and CD.

Talking about the new acoustic reimaginings, Max Bryk from the West Coast trio adds: “Reflections, an EP covering our older songs, naturally shows some of our growth as musicians over the last 10 years. Amber's vocals, in particular, are a fantastic example of that. A more subtle example of growth is our musical maturity and restraint. Leaving space for the music to breathe. I think that's the main reason we created this new project, and we are excited to share Reflections with our fans.”

The ‘Reflections' EP focus track “Back To Me” sees the band go back to the beginning, highlighting a cult favourite from their debut ‘Be Free' released in 2012. The new reimagining of “Back To Me” demonstrates how the band have refined their sound with every release over the past decade while still keeping their jazz-inflected soul and groove-heavy production – that introduced the band to the world – to their core. Elsewhere on the EP is a spacious revisioning of “Money”, taken from Moonchild's striking 2019 album ‘Little Ghost'. “Money (Acoustic)” acts as both the centrepiece and catalyst for the wider ‘Reflections' project, as singer, producer, and woodwind player Amber Navran explains:

“We loved the combination of the acoustic setup and the horn arrangements we had been playing at our live shows. We have so much fun rearranging the songs for the live show, so we were excited to capture it on this recording. The spacious, broken-down feel also leaves more room for the breathiness of my vocals to come through."

Moonchild have been teasing fans, drip-feeding versions from the project and from across their varied catalogue, including “The Truth (Acoustic)” taken from the band's highly acclaimed 2014 sophomore album ‘Please Rewind', as well as “Run Away (Acoustic)” and “The List (Acoustic)” from their renowned 2017 album ‘Voyager', now considered a modern classic in the neo-soul genre scene. “The List (Acoustic)” was paired with a video directed and edited by the talented Phil Beaudreau (who's also a phenomenal musician and producer in his own right).

The music video acts as a visual postcard to a decade of Moonchild touring as a band, "In brainstorming, Amber came up with the idea of playing around with that old vintage U.S. National Park poster-style animation”, Andris adds. The band have just finished their second US ‘Starfruit' tour in April, heading to new cities around the country due to the success of ‘Starfruit'.

All the acoustic releases showcase Moonchild's appreciation for new instrumentation, the influence of their live shows, and their constantly developing creative perspectives. The series of acoustic songs follow Moonchild's fifth studio album ‘Starfruit' which was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2023 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Bringing together a host of beautiful melodies and personal lyrics, ‘Starfruit' beholds offerings from Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley, Tank and The Bangas, Rapsody, Ill Camille, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann and Josh Johnson. Across ‘Starfruit' [2022], ‘Little Ghost' [2019], ‘Voyager' [2017], ‘Please Rewind' [2015] and ‘Be Free' [2012], Moonchild have received press accolades from Pitchfork, Clash Magazine, NPR, HYPEBEAST, Vinyl Factory, The Fader, Complex, Okayplayer and more.

Moonchild have collaborated and toured with highly respected names from across music, including Kamasi Washington, Stevie Wonder, The Internet, Jill Scott and built up a host of iconic supporters from Robert Glasper (who has collaborated with Amber on his own projects) and Laura Mvula to James Poyser, Jazzy Jeff, 9th Wonder and Tyler, The Creator.

Alongside their GRAMMY nomination, Moonchild have charted on the Billboard's genre charts and been named Soul Act of the Year by Jazz FM. The group have also seen a huge amount of radio support from across BBC, KCRW, NTS and Triple J, plus playlisting on BBC 6Music and Jazz FM, including key DJ and presenters such as Sian Eleri (BBC Radio 1), Morning Becomes Eclectic (KCRW), Jamie Cullum (BBC Radio 2), Late Nights (Triple J), and countless more.