Monokle Announces New Album MINDPERFECTION

St Petersburg producer, Monokle, announces the release of his latest album, Mindperfection, a collaboration with musician AL-90 on the 30th of August.

Mindperfection draws on Monokle's earlier releases; tracks which unite fragments of IDM, glitch, ambient and drone to create a unique mosaic of sound that has come to define the producer's style.

The album which will be released on the 30th August delivers in textures and complexity, tracks incorporate seemingly contradictory elements that come together in structures of kaleidoscopic cohesiveness.

Listen to Mindperfection's first single Lowland below!





