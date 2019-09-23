Miranda Lambert Announces Wildcard Tour

After thrilling fans with the opening weekend of her currently underway Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, which continues throughout the fall, CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominee and seven-time winner in the category Miranda Lambert announces plans to continue touring into 2020 with tickets on sale starting Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.



The Wildcard Tour, named for Lambert's November 1 seventh-studio album designated one of the "most anticipated albums of Fall 2019" by Billboard, features 27 dates across several major markets throughout the U.S. and Canada, including a January 24 stop at Nashville's own Bridgestone Arena.



"The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you," shares Lambert. "It is universal. Which is why I'm excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We're going to have a blast!"



Fellow CMA nominee Cody Johnson and chart-topping dynamic group LANCO join as support for the majority of the run, with Texas compatriots Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum opening select shows in Kansas City, Tulsa and Dallas.



Additionally, the tour will feature the return of Lambert's MuttNation Foundation campaign, Fill the Little Red Wagon presented by Tractor Supply Company. Fans are encouraged to help shelter pets in each tour city by donating dog food, treats, supplies and cash at each venue's entrance prior to the show. Dog-loving supporters who complete a sign-up form at the donation point will also be entered to win a meet & greet with the Country icon for themselves and a guest.



Citi is the official presale credit card of the Wildcard Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 24 at 12 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets begin to go on sale to the general public Friday, September 27 at www.MirandaLambert.com and via Live Nation, the official tour promoter, at www.LiveNation.com. On-sale dates may vary by market. Please check your local listing for on-sale dates and times.

Wildcard Tour Dates:



Featuring Cody Johnson and LANCO:

Thursday, January 16 BancorpSouth Arena || Tupelo, Miss.

Friday, January 17 Mississippi Coast Coliseum || Biloxi, Miss.

Saturday, January 18 Legacy Arena at the BJCC || Birmingham, Ala.

Thursday, January 23 Verizon Arena || Little Rock, Ark.

Friday, January 24 Bridgestone Arena || Nashville, Tenn.

Saturday, January 25 Ford Center || Evansville, Ind.

Friday, January 31 Vivint Smart Home Arena || Salt Lake City, Utah

Saturday, February 1 Pepsi Center || Denver, Colo.

Thursday, February 20 Honda Center || Anaheim, Calif.

Saturday, February 22 Toyota Arena || Ontario, Calif.

Friday, February 28 SAP Center || San Jose, Calif.

Saturday, February 29 Golden 1 Center || Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday, April 23 Ford Idaho Center Arena || Boise, Idaho

Friday, April 24 Spokane Arena || Spokane, Wash.

Saturday, April 25 Rogers Arena || Vancouver, British Columbia

Thursday, April 30 Rogers Place || Edmonton, Alberta

Friday, May 1 Brandt Centre || Regina, Saskatchewan

Saturday, May 2 Bell MTS Place || Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tuesday, May 5 Budweiser Gardens || London, Ontario

Thursday, May 7 Tribute Communities Centre || Oshawa, Ontario

Friday, May 8 Canadian Tire Centre || Ottawa, Ontario

Saturday, May 9 Bell Centre || Montreal, Quebec



Featuring Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum

Thursday, February 6 Sprint Center || Kansas City, Mo

Friday, February 7 BOK Center || Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, February 8 American Airlines Center || Dallas, Texas



Featuring LANCO with additional support TBA:

Friday, February 21 Viejas Arena || San Diego, Calif.

Thursday, February 27 Save Mart Center || Fresno, Calif.



Remaining Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour Dates:

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:

Friday, September 20 Huntington Center || Toledo, Ohio

Saturday, September 21 BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University || Highland Heights, Ky.



Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, September 26 Royal Farms Arena || Baltimore, Md.

Friday, September 27 Charleston Coliseum || Charleston, W.Va.

Saturday, September 28 Nationwide Arena || Columbus, Ohio



Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, October 3 Cajundome || Lafayette, La.

Friday, October 4 Smoothie King Center || New Orleans, La.

Saturday, October 5 Centurylink Center || Bossier City, La.

Thursday, October 10 State Farm Center || Champaign, Ill.

Friday, October 11 Pinnacle Bank Arena || Lincoln, Neb.

Saturday, October 12 Denny Sanford Premier Center || Sioux Falls, S.D.



Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, October 17 Fargo Dome || Fargo, N.D.

Friday, October 18 Fiserv Forum || Milwaukee, Wisc.

Saturday, October 19 Xcel Energy Center || Saint Paul, Minn.

Thursday, October 24 TaxSlayer Center || Moline, Ill.

Friday, October 25 JQH Arena || Springfield, Mo.

Saturday, October 26 INTRUST Bank Arena || Wichita, Kan.



Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, November 7 John Paul Jones Arena || Charlottesville, Va.

Friday, November 8 Colonial Life Arena || Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, November 9 Amway Center || Orlando, Fla.



Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, November 21 VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Jacksonville, Fla.

Friday, November 22 Infinite Energy Arena || Duluth, Ga.

Saturday, November 23 Greensboro Coliseum || Greensboro, N.C.





Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert just released her highly anticipated new country radio single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash." This fall, with the impending release of her November 1 album Wildcard, Lambert has embarked on her rotating, all-female Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tourfeaturing Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and the Pistol Annies. This follows two extensive tours in 2018, Living Like Hippies in the winter/spring and The Bandwagon summer tour with Little Big Town. January 2020 will see her embark on the recently announced Wildcard Tour in support of her new album of the same name.



The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors: 34 ACM Awards (including 9 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 13 CMA Awards (Country Music Association), 2 GRAMMY Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, ACM Song of the Decade Award for "House That Built Me" and several others.



The acclaimed singer/songwriter released six studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the BillboardCountry Album Charts, including the critically acclaimed double record The Weight of These Wings(2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). In addition, she released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies.





