Mina & Bryte Release 'Abeka Bugatti Remixed'

Following on from the success of their debut 2021 EP 'Abeka Bugatti,' Mina & Bryte present 'Abeka Bugatti Remixed' a collection of remixes by a global roster of five of their favourite artists, connecting the dots between forward thinking club sounds from around the world.

Principe Discos member DJ Lycox brings Kuduro rhythms to "Cool Cool". Durban producer General C'mamane transforms "See Something" into a gqom anthem. One Million" is reimagined as a rolling amapiano banger by Caltonic SA.

French-Gabonese producer Banga adds her signatures chords and percussion to "Abeka Bugatti." And Daytimer's Darama gives a forward-thinking UK garage-influenced take on "Awolonge."

Released ahead of their forthcoming headline show at Village Underground on Sept 9th, "Abeka Bugatti Remixed" places Mina & Bryte are at the forefront of a hybrid club sound that is certain to get dance-floors moving around the world.

Listen to the new single here: