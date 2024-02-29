Miley Cyrus Drops 'Doctor' Single With Pharrell: Listen to the New Song

Miley Cyrus' new single "Doctor (Work It Out)" with Pharrell is out now.

The recent GRAMMY-winner has released her first song of the year! Check out the new Pharrell-produced single below!

In the music video, Cyrus channels Tina Turner in a Bob Mackie-inspired dress. The look is similar to what she wore at the 66th GRAMMY Awards, where she performed her hit single "Flowers," also taking home two awards.

"Doctor (Work It Out)" was previewed at a fashion show last month. Multiple fan accounts have stated that the new recording has different lyrics and re-recorded vocals from when it was first heard during the "Bangerz" era.

Cyrus began signaling that new music was coming when a new photo was posted to her Instagram, along with her official website being updated with a new polaroid theme.

Listen to Miley Cyrus' new song here:

Watch a first look at Miley Cyrus' new music video here:

Where can I listen to Miley Cyrus' new single?

You can also hear the new song on Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, and other music streaming services. Find out how to listen to the song on your preferred streaming site here.

Plus, purchase a digital version of the single here.

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 192 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.

In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 3 billion times. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid LAROI on a remix of his song “Without You”. The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica’s The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of “Nothing Else Matters”.

Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC/Peacock, Gucci and T-Mobile amongst others. Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million.

A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

Photo Courtesy of Paramount/CBS