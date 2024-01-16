Hear a New Miley Cyrus Song Played at a Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

A new Miley Cyrus song was played at the Louis Vuitton Meanswear show in Paris.

The song resembles "Doctor," an unreleased song from her acclaimed 2013 album, "Bangerz." Multiple fan accounts have stated that the new recording has different lyrics and re-recorded vocals.

🚨MILEY CYRUS NEW SONG FOR LOUIS VUITTON



Miley re-recorded her 2013 bangerz album unreleased "DOCTOR" with new vocals and lyrics! pic.twitter.com/V7LctVOeg9 — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) January 16, 2024

OMG “Doctor” (unreleased miley track) was played on Louis Vuitton Fashion Week 😨 pic.twitter.com/JRRnWL98la — ALIEN SUPERSTAR (@plasticmilxy) January 16, 2024

Miley Cyrus just debuted a new song called ‘Doctor’ at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show in Paris! ICONIC! pic.twitter.com/1COXpflcx9 — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) January 16, 2024

Details regarding an official release date or larger project attached to the single have yet to be revealed.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 192 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.

In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 3 billion times. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid LAROI on a remix of his song “Without You”. The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica’s The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of “Nothing Else Matters”.

Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC/Peacock, Gucci and T-Mobile amongst others. Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million.

A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.