Micah P. Hinson Releases Third Single from 'I Lie To You'

Micah P. Hinson releases his newest orchestral-country single - "Carelessly" - the third single from the forthcoming album, I Lie To You, out December 2 (Ponderosa Records).

Micah shared intimate details on the inspiration for the track. He told Glide: "This song, Carelessly, was written half a lifetime ago- I was a young human and I pinned this after my girlfriend, at the time, and I found out she was pregnant. And, being young humans, we took measures that, at the time, we had little understanding of: she had an abortion."

"Hinson channels his inner John Prine as he offers a humble and poignant perspective on an issue that is once again in the spotlight." Read and share the full review via Glide.

Born into a strict fundamentalist Christian household in Memphis and raised in the evangelist Abilene, TX, Hinson sings with a prophet-like voice.

His songs feel like a patchwork of life experience, from his unsettled early days through his more recent years as a devoted father navigating divorce. Infusing his raw, poetic folk lyrics with inspiration taken from the industrial and alternative music of his youth, Hinson has established a reputation as one of the more innovative and interesting singer/songwriters in the international alt-folk scene.

His songs feel like a patchwork of life experiences, from his early religious upbringing to fatherhood to difficult re But in early 2020, after releasing ten critically acclaimed albums and building a loyal international fanbase from the ground up, Micah P. Hinson nearly walked away from his music career.

He felt trapped, explaining "It hit me that all I was doing was writing about my previous relationships and situations, and that meant I had nowhere to go. How can you progress as a human being into the future if all you're doing is writing about all the s that chains you to the past?"

When he found himself hunkered down in Spain at the start of the pandemic, Hinson took advantage of the time and space to reflect and recalibrate. He vowed from then on to only write about things happening in the present, but first wanted to gain closure by reworking and recording all of the remaining songs he saved over the last 25 years.

I Lie To You represents the final chapter of a career spent looking in the past, featuring tracks written from his teenage years through his thirties. He recently shared the debut single, "Ignore the Days," the only song on the album written since he turned 40 last year which acts as a bridge between Hinson's past and the new forward-focused life he is just beginning.

I Lie To You is Micah P. Hinson's 11th studio album and his first recorded with an outside producer, Italy-based Alessandro "Asso" Stefana (PJ Harvey, Mike Patton).

