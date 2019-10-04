Melanie Martinez Releases New Video for 'Show and Tell'

Atlantic recording artist Melanie Martinez has released the first official music video for "Show & Tell" from her acclaimed new album and accompanying full-length film "K-12." The video is now available on her official YouTube Channel. "Show & Tell" is currently the most streamed song from "K-12" with over 19million streams to date. "K-12" recently entered the SoundScan/Billboard 200 at #3 - the multi-talented pop phenomenon's highest chart placement thus far. In addition, "K-12" debuted as the #1 Alternative album, #1 Soundtrack album, #1 LP Vinyl album, #2 Pop album and #3 Top album. Internationally, "K-12" entered the Top 10 in Canada, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, UK, New Zealand and Spain. Furthermore, K-12 the film has now been viewed over 30 million times on YouTube since its release on September 6th. "K-12" the album is available now at all music retailers and streaming services.

"K-12" marks Martinez's long anticipated follow-up to her RIAA platinum certified, 2015 debut album, "CRY BABY." Produced by Michael Keenan with the exception of one song produced by Kinetics & One Love, the album serves as a soundtrack companion to an eerily enchanting new musical film, written, directed, and starring Martinez. K-12 is streaming now at DSPs. The film is also available on YouTube, iTunes, Amazon, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Fandango Now, Vudu US, Comcast Cable, Cox Cable, Microsoft Store US, and Stingray/Qello.

Martinez further introduced "K-12" to the world with a visually stunning performance of the album's "Strawberry Shortcake" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Widely applauded for her remarkably creative live performances, Martinez will celebrate "K-12" by presenting a unique theatrical production on a major world tour. "The K-12 Tour" gets underway October 13th at Washington, D.C.'s All Things Go Fall Classic and then travels North America through late November; European dates follow, beginning December 2nd at Dublin, Ireland's Olympia Theatre and then continuing through February 2020. Support throughout the North American run comes from Lauren Ruth Ward; Naaz will support on the European run. For complete details and additional information, please see melaniemartinezmusic.com.

"For her debut album Cry Baby, Melanie Martinez slowly but surely solidified a world of colorful music videos to accompany the 13-track LP over more than three-and-a-half years. For her sophomore project, K-12, the singer-songwriter-director unleashed a full-fledged conceptual album that not only uses her years of experience to stick to her artistic guns but also deliver something that becomes all the more artistically and commercially brilliant in 2019."

­- FORBES

"Martinez, now 24-years-old, uses her juvenile characer of Cry Baby to represent elements of our younger years that carry over into adult life, ranging anywhere from insecurities to drug abuse. Her style is unique, compelling, and down-right impressive for a first time film director. In only seven days, the film and album tracks have stacked up million upon millions of streams. It's obvious that Martinez struck an eerie but beautiful chord with her first album; the second one maintains the same DNA but moves things forward."

- V MAGAZINE

"Melanie Martinez Didn't Release an Album For 4 Years, But She's Bigger Than Ever"

- ROLLING STONE

"...a fantastical trip."

-VARIETY

"Although Martinez has used her ambition to define her career, her raw song craft should not be overlooked or underestimated: at its core, K-12 is an unapologetic discussion of the awkward, euphoric and terrifying experience of growing up. The wildly high mark that Martinez aims to hit is always impressive, but the intelligence and emotion baked into songs like "High School Sweethearts" and "Strawberry Shortcake" should grab the attention of those unaware of her greater narrative."

- BILLBOARD

Watch the "Show and Tell" video here:





