Melanie Martinez Announces Debut NFT Drop 'Cyberbaby Toy Drop by Melanie Martinez'

MakersPlace--the premier NFT marketplace for rare digital art--has teamed up with music and visual artist Melanie Martinez for her first ever NFT drop, "CyberBaby Toy Shop by Melanie Martinez." With the first of a two-part drop set for release on January 27 at 3:30pm PST here, it will feature a collection of five animated pieces designed exclusively by Martinez.

Known for her music releases and visual projects such as Cry Baby and K-12 as well as her unique personal aesthetic, as a pop renaissance woman she continues to tap into the extraordinary for her first ever NFT collection. Introducing "CyberBaby Toy Shop by Melanie Martinez," a very special digital collection inspired by her own vintage stuffed animals. This project was created to share Melanie's passion for vintage toys, giving her beloved animals everlasting life, while building a bridge between her universe and the metaverse. Enter the "CyberBaby Toy Shop" of animated digital art pieces of various animals outfitted for a futuristic nursery with an enchanting sinister twist.

Melanie says, "Vintage stuffed animals have been there for me for over ten years, carrying the energy of ghosts who once loved them. These fluffy handmade creatures were all created purely to invoke joy in people's lives. I dedicate these animations to other like-minded, vintage toy nerds who share the same affinity!"

The drop will consist of five characters -- a 'Smoking Swan,' featured as the premiere auction, and 22 animated editions of a 'Claustrophobic Teddy Bear,' 'Dairy Cow Mother,' an 'Emo Elephant,' and a 'Narcissistic Duck'. Each work of art will also be available as a specially priced open edition print where two lucky fans of the four multiple editions could have the opportunity to win an animated piece via an Air Drop.

CyberBaby Toy Shop by Melanie Martinez

Claustrophobic Teddy Bear

Do the walls around you feel closer & closer every day? Feeling suffocated by life? This fluffy bear can relate!

Dairy Cow Mother

A rare godmother of vintage stuffed animals. Not only does she fly but she can also serve you a nice cold glass of (plant-based alternative) MILK!

Emo Elephant

This little ellie has been through hell and back! Such a sensitive soul, handmade for someone just as emotionally in tune as them. If you need a crying buddy to feel less alone I think you've found your match.

Narcissistic Duck

Sure, he can be full of himself...he even has a tendency to gaslight the other animals. But we guarantee you'll feel the love-bombing right away with this duck-er...

Stoner Swan (one of one)

The designated joint roller with lungs of a champion. If you're looking for a friend to get high with, watch movies with & make art with look no further! She may be forgetful at times but she does come with an infinite supply of Mary Jane.

The "CyberBaby Toy Shop" will be carbon offset using Aerial.is, a sustainability platform that calculates the carbon emissions based on associated energy use. The offsets will be allocated to high-quality forest conservation projects verified by American Carbon Registry.

Melanie Martinez's creative drive and talents have always distinguished her from other musicians. Her compelling music and visual art have created a rabid global fanbase with over 10.5 million followers on Instagram, 13.2 million subscribers on YouTube, 9.3 billion global streams, and 3.5 billion official YouTube views. After releasing her 2x Platinum-certified 2015 debut album Cry Baby-which reached No. 1 on Billboard's alternative albums chart and has amassed over 4.5 billion streams worldwide -she conceived and directed a video for each song on the album.

These mini-movies traced the traumas and insecurities experienced by the album's character Cry Baby. As of 2020, every song on Cry Baby is RIAA certified Gold or higher, including the 2X Platinum "Dollhouse" and the Platinum "Pity Party," "Carousel," "Mad Hatter," and "Soap." Melanie's sophomore album and film K-12 is another ambitious triumph with debuts at #3 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #1 on the Billboard Alternative Album Chart, #1 on the Billboard Soundtrack Chart, and a nomination for "Top Soundtrack" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. K-12's music is a vibrant and singular melting pot of low-key hip-hop, soulful pop and indie-leaning electro. K-12's universe is an expansion of the one introduced in Cry Baby.

Using lyrics rich with metaphor, songs address the struggle to find a place to belong-including within friendships, the physical world and romantically-even when fitting into society feels like an uphill battle. Since releasing her K-12 album, Melanie has released 13 music videos from the project which have now garnered 400 million views collectively. To accompany the album, Martinez also wrote, directed, and co-wardrobe designed a 90-minute movie (also called K-12) that incorporates the album's music and mirrors the themes and characters introduced. The movie focuses on Cry Baby (portrayed by Martinez) and a class of students who find themselves trapped in a horror house-like residential school.

Along with receiving over 92 million official YouTube views, K-12 was also the sixth highest grossing film in US cinemas on release day, September 3, 2019, with screenings in over 400 cinemas in 32 countries. Melanie wrapped up the K-12 cycle with the release of seven brand-new tracks that make up the After School EP (September 25, 2020). Along with serving as a standalone EP, the new songs were joined to K-12 to create K-12 (After School - Deluxe Edition). 2020 also saw the renewed success of Cry Baby, which re-entered the Billboard 200 more than five years after its initial release, propelled by the worldwide Tik Tok fan favorite "Play Date."

"Play Date" recently earned RIAA Platinum certification, and has over 900 million global streams. Along with the continued success of old favorites, Melanie is currently completing her second film screenplay, developing her second fragrance, and working in the studio on her third album.