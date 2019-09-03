Megan Thee Stallion Owns Summer 2019 With 'Hot Girl Summer' Featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

In case there was any question, Summer '19 belonged to pop culture's newest superhero and the music industry's fastest rising star, Megan Thee Stallion. From viral internet memes and her first VMA win, to magazine cover stories and radio takeover, it was impossible to miss the Houston rapper and her self-love proclamation of #HOTGIRLSUMMER. She closes out the season today with the official video for her record breaking new single, "Hot Girl Summer" featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

Leave it to Megan to throw the best pool party of the year - complete with mansion in the hills, hyper-color styling, a purebred white stallion and a few famous friends helping Megan "drive the boat". Watch the video, stream / purchase Fever (300) and catch Megan on tour with Future, Meek Mill, YG and Mustard now.

Listen to "Hot Girl Summer" below.

Tour Dates

9/3 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/4 Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/8 Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/10 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

9/13 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

9/15 Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/17 Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/19 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/20 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

9/22 Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9/23 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/24 West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

9/27 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

9/29 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion





