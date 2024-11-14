Max McNown Releases New Single 'Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)' Ahead of Sophomore Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based singer-songwriter Max McNown has announced his sophomore album Night Diving (out January 24, 2025 via Fugitive Recordings x The Orchard) alongside the release of his introspective single “Better Me For You (Brown Eyes).” Album pre-order goes live on Friday, November 15.

Following the release of “Hotel Bible,” the introspective new single boasts earnest lyrics that offer a personal reflection on rising to the occasion for a once-in-a-lifetime love. The song’s protagonist has just met the girl of his dreams, “but it’s more than just her alluring brown eyes that captivate him,” shares Max. “She imbues goodness and, above all, has a “heart of gold.”

Both tracks are part of the stunning Night Diving LP, which is McNown’s promising followup to his critically-acclaimed debut album Wandering. Produced by Jamie Kenney (Colbie Caillat, Laci Kaye Booth), Night Diving is a body of work that explores new and daring sonic terrain while fully affirming McNown’s extraordinary capacity to ease the mind and strengthen the soul. In an exclusive feature revealing McNown as Country Rookie of the Month, Billboard says, ”The new music centers on his poetic, observational writing style, while adding polish to his personally-crafted songs.” Read the full interview here.Just last month, McNown was also featured as CMT’s Next Up Now featured artist as we saw the release of his Willfully Blind EP, which landed as the Oregon-born artist made his AmericanaFest debut, and as we saw another major resurgence of his breakout hit single “A Lot More Free” after this TikTok celebrating the track’s one year anniversary went viral (14.7M views and counting). Since the single’s release it has amassed over 80M+ streams, earned McNown a top spot as #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, peaked at #1 on the iTunes singles chart and #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough USA chart, climbed the Canadian Hot 100 chart, and was placed on Spotify’s Hot Country and Viral 50 global playlists.



At 23, McNown has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges, and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, McNown packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok (currently has 1.9M followers). After attracting interest from major TV talent shows, McNown auditioned for one and then decided it wasn't for him, and gracefully turned them down as he knew he needed to walk his own path.

Earlier this year, McNown earned ample support for his first full-length record, Wandering, which was listed as a top debut album of the year by Whiskey Riff, and lauded by Holler, American Songwriter, People Magazine, and more. He then went on his first tours supporting folk band Briscoe, Australian artist Blake Rose, and opened for major country stars such as Wynonna Judd, plus made his Grand Ole Opry debut.



The rising singer-songwriter’s debut headline tour kicks off in January 2025 and has already sold out stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and other cities. Next year, he will also be performing at Arizona’s Extra Innings Festival – visit maxmcnown.com for more information and catch him opening for Corey Kent and Sam Barber this fall and winter.

TOUR DATES - GET TICKETS HERE

November 14 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR *

November 15 - The Cotillion - Wichita, KS *

November 16 - Cooks Garage - Lubbock, TX *

November 21 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA >

November 22 - Coyote Joe’s - Charlotte, NC >

November 23 - House of Blues - North Myrtle Beach, SC >

January 14 - Voodoo Room at House of Blues - San Diego, CA - SOLD OUT

January 15 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

January 16 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

January 23 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

January 24 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

January 25 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

January 26 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

January 28 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

January 29 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

January 30 - Barboza - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

January 31 - Barboza - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

February 5 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT

February 6 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT

February 7 - Schubas - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

February 8 - Schubas - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

February 11 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

February 12 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

February 14 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA - SOLD OUT

February 15 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury, NJ

February 16 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC - SOLD OUT

February 22 - EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

February 23 - EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

March 1 - Extra Innings Festival - Tempe, AZ

March 7 - C2C Festival - Berlin, DE

March 9 - C2C Festival - Rotterdam, NL

March 11 - Kagelbanan - Stockholm, SE

March 12 - Parkteatret - Oslo, NO

March 14-16 - C2C Festival - London, ENG

* Opening for Sam Barber

> Opening for Corey Kent

Photo credit: Nate Griffin

