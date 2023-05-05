Max Drazen to Release Debut EP 'Someday' in June

Max Drazen will release Someday, his debut EP, on June 16 via Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records. The four-song collection will include his new single, "Swoop," which was released today. Produced by Dave Villa and Rence, the track finds Drazen putting a modern spin on the pop/RnB music that he loved in the early-mid 2000s. "I'm excited to try to bring back that sound," says the young singer-songwriter.

"'Swoop' is about a time in my life when I had fallen in love with a girl who was already in a relationship," explains Drazen. "Ironically, my first song ever was about my ex cheating on me. Now, 'Swoop' is coming out and it's about wanting a girl who has a boyfriend. I'm not sure if that's growth or toxicity - but either way, I sincerely hope people love the song."

Someday, which is available for pre-save HERE, also includes "Five Three," which was praised as "a wonderful celebration of love" by Variance Magazine. Melodic Magazine said, "'Five Three' contains expansive choruses, layers of vocals, and cool R&B stylings that capture the warmth that comes from finding that perfect someone. The synth gives it this 'holy' flair, enhancing the beauty of the situation." POPDUST observed, "Max Drazen has always been able to make an absolute banger of a single...'Five Three' is just one of those songs that has it all."

Born and raised in Connecticut, Drazen made his recording debut in 2022 with a string of well-received singles - "Let Me Down Slow," "Caffeine," "Blurry Pictures" and "Not Because I Loved You." EARMILK hailed him as "a promising songwriter with sky-high limits." PEOPLE said, "Max Drazen is the kind of musician you want to keep on repeat."

Photo Credit: Tommy Nowels