Matchbox Twenty Announces 2020 Summer Tour With Special Guest The Wallflowers

Matchbox Twenty, the multi-platinum, hit-making pop rock band, announced today a 50+ date summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, "Matchbox Twenty 2020" will get underway on July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and will wrap-up with an epic night under the stars at L.A.'s iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28 (see dates below). All dates will also feature special guest The Wallflowers.

Matchbox Twenty fanclub members can purchase tickets beginning Tues., Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Fri., Jan. 17 starting at 12 p.m. ET at LiveNation.com. For additional ticketing information, visit www.MatchboxTwenty.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wed., Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. local time until Thurs., Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

"Matchbox Twenty 2020" is the band's first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the "A Brief History of Everything" tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Rob Thomas said, "I'm proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can't wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point."

"Matchbox Twenty 2020" Tour Dates featuring special guests The Wallflowers:

Fri., Jul. 17 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center Sat., Jul. 18 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Sun., Jul. 19 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Tue., Jul. 21 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Wed., Jul. 22 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Fri., Jul. 24 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Sat., Jul. 25 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Sun., Jul. 26 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Tue., Jul. 28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Wed., Jul. 29 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Fri., Jul. 31 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Sat., Aug. 01 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sun., Aug. 02 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Tue., Aug. 04 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Wed., Aug. 05 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Fri., Aug. 07 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Sat., Aug. 08 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds Sun., Aug. 09 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Tue., Aug. 11 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Thu., Aug. 13 Memphis, TN TBA Fri., Aug. 14 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Sat., Aug. 15 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Mon., Aug. 17 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater Tue., Aug. 18 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp Wed., Aug. 19 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis Fri., Aug. 21 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago Sat., Aug. 22 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Sun., Aug. 23 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center Tue., Aug. 25 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Wed., Aug. 26 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park Thu., Aug. 27 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Sat., Aug. 29 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Sun., Aug. 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Tue., Sep. 01 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Wed., Sep. 02 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Fri., Sep. 04 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino Sat., Sep. 05 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sun., Sep. 06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Tue., Sep. 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha Thu., Sep. 10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Sat., Sep. 12 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Sun., Sep. 13 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Tue., Sep. 15 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre Wed., Sep. 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Thu., Sep. 17 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Sat., Sep. 19 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Sun., Sep. 20 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Tue., Sep. 22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Wed., Sep. 23 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU Thu., Sep. 24 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Sat., Sep. 26 Las Vegas, NV Palms Casino Resort Sun., Sep. 27 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena Mon., Sep. 28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Matchbox Twenty is working with VNUE's DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition "instant" collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour. Fans may pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase their tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package. Fans may also pre-order via DiscLive's website (www.disclive.net) and can have CDs shipped, or can pick them up at the show(s) they attend.





