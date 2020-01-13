Matchbox Twenty Announces 2020 Summer Tour With Special Guest The Wallflowers

Article Pixel Jan. 13, 2020  
Matchbox Twenty Announces 2020 Summer Tour With Special Guest The Wallflowers

Matchbox Twenty, the multi-platinum, hit-making pop rock band, announced today a 50+ date summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, "Matchbox Twenty 2020" will get underway on July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and will wrap-up with an epic night under the stars at L.A.'s iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28 (see dates below). All dates will also feature special guest The Wallflowers.

Matchbox Twenty fanclub members can purchase tickets beginning Tues., Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Fri., Jan. 17 starting at 12 p.m. ET at LiveNation.com. For additional ticketing information, visit www.MatchboxTwenty.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wed., Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. local time until Thurs., Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

"Matchbox Twenty 2020" is the band's first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the "A Brief History of Everything" tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Rob Thomas said, "I'm proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can't wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point."

"Matchbox Twenty 2020" Tour Dates featuring special guests The Wallflowers:

Fri., Jul. 17 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Sat., Jul. 18 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun., Jul. 19 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Tue., Jul. 21 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Wed., Jul. 22 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri., Jul. 24 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat., Jul. 25 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Sun., Jul. 26 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Tue., Jul. 28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., Jul. 29 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri., Jul. 31 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat., Aug. 01 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun., Aug. 02 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Tue., Aug. 04 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed., Aug. 05 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri., Aug. 07 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat., Aug. 08 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Sun., Aug. 09 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Tue., Aug. 11 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu., Aug. 13 Memphis, TN TBA
Fri., Aug. 14 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat., Aug. 15 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Mon., Aug. 17 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater
Tue., Aug. 18 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp
Wed., Aug. 19 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Fri., Aug. 21 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Sat., Aug. 22 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sun., Aug. 23 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Tue., Aug. 25 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed., Aug. 26 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park
Thu., Aug. 27 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sat., Aug. 29 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun., Aug. 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Tue., Sep. 01 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed., Sep. 02 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Fri., Sep. 04 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Sat., Sep. 05 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sun., Sep. 06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Tue., Sep. 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Thu., Sep. 10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sat., Sep. 12 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sun., Sep. 13 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Tue., Sep. 15 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Wed., Sep. 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Thu., Sep. 17 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat., Sep. 19 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun., Sep. 20 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Tue., Sep. 22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed., Sep. 23 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Thu., Sep. 24 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat., Sep. 26 Las Vegas, NV Palms Casino Resort
Sun., Sep. 27 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
Mon., Sep. 28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Matchbox Twenty is working with VNUE's DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition "instant" collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour. Fans may pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase their tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package. Fans may also pre-order via DiscLive's website (www.disclive.net) and can have CDs shipped, or can pick them up at the show(s) they attend.




Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Tyrer Delivers Debut THIS IS EP
  • Cynthia Erivo, Sam Mendes & More are Nominated for 2020 OSCARS - See the Full List!
  • VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Talks CATS Movie on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
  • VIDEO: Matthew Lopez and Kyle Soller Discuss THE INHERITANCE with Jimmy Fallon
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement