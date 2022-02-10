Marzz Releases New Single 'KMS'

Today, R&B singer/songwriter Marzz releases her new single "KMS" with an accompanying performance video via Keep Cool/RCA Records. The track serves as a follow-up to her 2021 debut EP 'Love Letterz,' a captivating introduction to the Louisville starlet's classic R&B and gospel influences.

Of the song, Marzz shared, "KMS is about being over the bulls and not dealing with unnecessary drama. Taking time to heal and understand that certain people don't deserve to be in your life anymore and to be ok with it."

"KMS," short for "killing me slowly," is an apt title for a familiar tale of failing romance. The track marries the despondence of someone facing unrequited love, with the hopeful sound of a young artist at the precipice of their prime. In her latest video, Marzz sings about the tumult of young love set to a candy-colored backdrop.

The emerging star has been generating excitement for what's to come in 2022. She recently performed her dreamy ballad "Countless Times" during BET's Soul Train Awards, and opened for Jack Harlow at a hometown special in Louisville, Kentucky. Marzz was also recently named to Sirius XM's Future Five Class of 2022, and Billboard's Top 15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2022.

The moody "KMS'' continues her EP's dreamlike odyssey through love, yearning, and heartbreak. 'Love Letterz' fused elements of her old-school church choir roots with airy rap interludes on tracks like the Timbaland-produced "Cleopatra." Marzz brings new life to familiar feelings, paving a way for herself in mainstream R&B with an undersung queer perspective. MTV similarly referred to the artist's out-of-this-world potential; "Marzz derives her name from the fiery red plane...and emits the same kind of glow."

Watch the "KMS" performance video here: