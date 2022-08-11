Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maluma Joins Lineup of Talent at Billboard Latin Music Week

Maluma Joins Lineup of Talent at Billboard Latin Music Week

The celebration will be in Miami from Sept. 26-30, 2022.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

Global music authority Billboard announced that Colombian singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Maluma will join the lineup of legendary talent hitting the stage at Billboard Latin Music Week. The ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment is returning to the Faena Forum in Miami from Sept. 26-30, 2022, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Few artists exemplify global stardom as completely as Maluma, who will be launching his new record label, Royalty Records, at Billboard Latin Music Week, in addition to presenting new music, business ventures, and branding releases. The international Latin superstar will also participate in one of the various superstar panels taking place during the week.

Known for his chart-topping hits and memorable performances, Maluma will join previously announced talent including Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, Chayanne, Grupo Firme, The Children of Jenni Rivera, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Ivy Queen, Nicky Jam, Kunno, Ovy On The Drums, The King of Bachata Romeo Santos, and Yahritza Y Su Esencia, with more to be revealed.

The 2022 edition of Billboard Latin Music Week is themed 'Latin Goes Global' and will feature an extensive lineup of workshops, performances, panels, exclusive conversations with artists, activations, and networking opportunities. For over 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world, uniting generations of talent with fans and garnering billions of press hits, engagements, and viewership globally.

Billboard Latin Music Week will coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Miami, which will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. The awards show will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional. For the latest news about the event, visit Telemundo.com/PremiosBillboard.




From This Author - Michael Major


Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Home Available to Rent on Booking.com
August 10, 2022

The global travel leader is giving fans of the iconic New York City-based series the chance to embark on a two-night getaway of a lifetime to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Hideaway nestled in Amagansett, Long Island – complete with all the luxuries one would expect when vacationing out East. Check out how you can stay in the home now!
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Second Round of Artists Slated to Perform
August 10, 2022

The three-day, multi-stage free music festival who last month announced an initial list of participants today adds Emmylou Harris, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew – Remain In Light, Tré Burt, Mekit, Jake Blount, The Brothers Comatose, Seratones, The Tallest Man On Earth, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and Antibalas to its ever expanding line up.
Issa Rae, Porsha Williams & More Will Guest Star on SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE Season Two
August 10, 2022

The new season will feature Ace Vane, Emmy-nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Desi Banks, Jerome Benton, Michael Blackson, Heidy De La Rosa, Emmy-winner Chris Hardwick, Emily Kinney, Ted Lange, Laci Mosley, Rashida Olayiwola “Sheedz,” Emmy-nominee Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Emmy-nominee Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Amanda Seales, and more.
ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS to Make Its FOX Debut
August 10, 2022

The all-star event, dubbed “Country Music industry’s favorite night,” will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen and ACM Film Award recipient “Yellowstone.” 
Peacock Adds New Episodes of Law&Crime's PRIME CRIME
August 10, 2022

This series continues to take a deep dive into high-profile crime and courtroom stories, such as the televised trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that had the whole world watching, the bizarre murder case of real estate heir Robert Durst, and the death of Ahmaud Arbery, whose shooting caught on tape rocked a nation.